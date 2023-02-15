Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution encouraging the South Carolina governor and General Assembly to adopt a statewide hate crime bill.
“The city is committed to promoting a community that is unified, where people of different races, religion, sexual orientation, and ethnic backgrounds resolve together to overcome the challenges of its past and become stronger and more inclusive,” the resolution states.
South Carolina is one of only two states in the country that does not have a statewide hate crimes law, with the other being Wyoming. This means a person cannot be convicted of committing a hate crime in South Carolina by the state but can be tried and convicted by a federal court.
There are three hate crime bills being considered by the state House Judiciary Committee and two being considered by the Senate Judiciary Committee.
If passed, the legislation would provide penalties for a person convicted of a crime with the intent to assault, intimidate or threaten a person because of their race, religion, color, sex, age, sexual orientation or gender identity.
The city's resolution states that according to the Municipal Association of South Carolina, companies are choosing not to locate in the state or host events at municipal venues, causing towns and cities to lose out on economic opportunities.
On Tuesday, Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said the council has also been working to find ways to combat the antisemitic fliers and packages found in Myrtle Beach area neighborhoods and public areas.
“Three of us were in Columbia last week with the Municipal Association for Legislative Action Day,” Bethune said. “This is a main agenda item for the Municipal Association. This is one of their priority legislative topics.”
Bethune said the Myrtle Beach envoy was informed by the MASC that even if the state government passed a hate crime bill, it would not cover the antisemitic packages or fliers.
“They did give us some options and things that we can do to beef up things in Myrtle Beach,” Bethune said.
A copy of the resolution will be delivered to the governor’s office, the state house and senate judiciary committees as a result of the document’s approval.
