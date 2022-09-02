Myrtle Beach's planning commission and city council agreed Thursday that the two groups should work together, despite the turmoil of the last two months that saw the council oust the commission chairman and two commissioners resign.
The two sides discussed how to collaborate during a joint workshop Thursday. But some of the former commissioners remain skeptical of the arrangement.
Bill Pritchard, the commission’s former chairman, said he was contacted by City Manager Fox Simons about his possible removal. Pritchard said he was out of town when Simons reached out and when council voted to oust him on June 28.
Pritchard said he was given an ultimatum – resign or be voted out by council. He refused to resign.
Council voted 5-1 to remove Pritchard on June 28. Councilman Mike Chestnut cast the lone vote against the Pritchard’s removal. Philip Render was not present for the vote.
“When you have two individuals who were either removed or given an ultimatum about resigning or being removed, that was not a very, in my mind, a proper way to handle the transition that has occurred here,” he said about he and commission member Don Shanks being given the same ultimatum.
Shanks resigned on June 23 after a meeting with Simons and city attorney William Bryan. In that meeting, Shanks was told city council met in executive session and listened to tapes from previous planning commission meetings.
Shanks said he was told he and Pritchard would be terminated because they were in opposition to the city’s agenda.
Shanks, who has spent nearly two decades on the planning commission, disagreed.
“It was sort of the emphasis I needed,” Shanks said. “I don’t want to play games. I’ve never played games before and I’m not going to do it now.”
While Shanks has not heard the tapes, Pritchard has, confirming he received four tapes with more than five hours of audio stemming from meetings earlier this year – one in January, two in April and one in September 2020.
Pritchard said the January meeting contained discussions for rezoning property off 82nd Avenue North adjacent to the Living Dunes neighborhood. The applicant represented those who planned to build a 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store. He added the two tapes from April 2022 discussed a request from the city’s Community Appearance Board to adjust its submission deadline.
After his removal, Pritchard said he was told by the city attorney and Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker there were incidents during those four meetings that put the city at risk. Pritchard said he has not been named in any lawsuit nor asked to testify in any lawsuit.
Pritchard said he’s disappointed and has made a plea to the city council to review the information again.
“They’d never subject anyone else to what they put myself and my associate through because I think it’s totally unacceptable and unfair,” he said.
The third commissioner to leave the board was Thomas Robinson, who is moving outside of the city limits. He resigned on Aug. 16.
Despite their differences, Pritchard said the relationship between the planning commission and city council could be better.
“The first thing that has to happen is the door needs to be open to engage them because my perception is that has not happened yet,” Pritchard said.
With the three recent appointments, Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said the importance of Thursday’s meeting was to help get everyone on the same page.
“We have to work together. We all serve the community,” Bethune said. “We want them to also know they have the resources when questions arise. They don’t have to go it alone per se. Now we have the resources needed for them to reach out.”
The planning commission is made up of nine volunteers who are appointed by the city council. The commission elects its own chairman and vice chairman. It meets twice a month, every other Tuesday, at the City Services building at 921 Oak St. It makes recommendations to city council on proposed ordinances and rezonings. The planning commission is also responsible for renaming city streets.
On Thursday, the commission members and city staff listened to Tyson Smith, an urban planner and attorney from Charleston, on how the two bodies can work together.
“The way I think of the planning commission’s job is expertise in a particular area of conflicts that come before the city council,” Smith said. “It’s their job to roll up their sleeves and get into these issues so they can advise city council on planning issues in particular.”
The newest members of the planning commission are Austin Guyton, Phillip Slavey and Ronald Spencer. Each was appointed to the commission in a city council meeting on Aug. 23. They will be sworn in later this month.
The next city council meeting will be Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. Council holds a workshop at 9 a.m., prior to their official meeting. City council meetings are held at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center at 1101 Oak St. in Myrtle Beach.
Why waste everybody's time just let the city council do it all if there is something they don't like they will vote it down and do what they want to, these committees are just a smoke screen everybody knows the myrtle beach chamber of commerce runs the city
