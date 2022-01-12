Four Myrtle Beach City Council members were sworn into office during a ceremony Tuesday morning and the council elected a new mayor pro tem.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune, councilwoman Jackie Hatley and councilmen Mike Lowder and Gregg Smith were sworn in for another four years during a ceremony before the city council meeting.

Bethune, Hatley and Smith commenced their second terms, while Lowder started his fourth.

After the ceremony, Bethune said she was excited to see through the redevelopment efforts she set in motion during her last term.

“We’re going to continue a lot of the large initiatives that we started the last four years,” she said. “Downtown revitalization is so important to our entire area for economic diversity, for bringing our young people back home and attracting young people to live and work here. And public safety is always our number one focus.”

Similarly, many of those sworn in Tuesday feel emboldened in their positions, seeing the across the board incumbent victories in November as a show of confidence.

“If you look at the numbers, they’re not far off from four years ago,” Lowder said on election night. “I think people had confidence in the current members of council.”

On Tuesday, Smith said ensuring the city was an ideal place to work was a top priority, explaining that recent efforts included hiring a diversity, equity and inclusion officer, letting employees know they’re appreciated and making sure everyone’s fairly compensated.

Mayor pro tem election

Myrtle Beach City Council appointed councilman Mike Chestnut mayor pro tem Tuesday, making him the official stand-in for Mayor Brenda Bethune in the event of an absence, disability or vacancy.

He is preceded by councilwoman Jackie Hatley.

According to Bethune, council members elect the mayor pro tem with a simple majority.

His term as mayor pro tem ends in two years, while his sixth term on the council ends in January 2024.