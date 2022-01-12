Four Myrtle Beach City Council members were sworn into office during a ceremony Tuesday morning and the council elected a new mayor pro tem.
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune, councilwoman Jackie Hatley and councilmen Mike Lowder and Gregg Smith were sworn in for another four years during a ceremony before the city council meeting.
Bethune, Hatley and Smith commenced their second terms, while Lowder started his fourth.
After the ceremony, Bethune said she was excited to see through the redevelopment efforts she set in motion during her last term.
“We’re going to continue a lot of the large initiatives that we started the last four years,” she said. “Downtown revitalization is so important to our entire area for economic diversity, for bringing our young people back home and attracting young people to live and work here. And public safety is always our number one focus.”
Similarly, many of those sworn in Tuesday feel emboldened in their positions, seeing the across the board incumbent victories in November as a show of confidence.
“If you look at the numbers, they’re not far off from four years ago,” Lowder said on election night. “I think people had confidence in the current members of council.”
On Tuesday, Smith said ensuring the city was an ideal place to work was a top priority, explaining that recent efforts included hiring a diversity, equity and inclusion officer, letting employees know they’re appreciated and making sure everyone’s fairly compensated.
Mayor pro tem election
Myrtle Beach City Council appointed councilman Mike Chestnut mayor pro tem Tuesday, making him the official stand-in for Mayor Brenda Bethune in the event of an absence, disability or vacancy.
He is preceded by councilwoman Jackie Hatley.
According to Bethune, council members elect the mayor pro tem with a simple majority.
His term as mayor pro tem ends in two years, while his sixth term on the council ends in January 2024.
Chestnut is currently the council’s longest-serving member.
A restaurant owner and real estate agent, he also sits on the Myrtle Beach Downtown Business Alliance.
Other council business
City council renewed its contract with City Attorney William Bryan on Tuesday, granting him his first pay raise since joining the city in May 2019.
Thanks to an amendment from councilman Gregg Smith, Bryan will now make $160,000 annually, up from $150,000.
“Mr. Bryan has done a phenomenal job for the city,” said councilman John Krajc. “To come out of the (private) practice he was in and to come to us is a learning curve that he has hit like a grand slam.”
Lowder similarly praised Bryan’s performance, saying he faced steep challenges.
“You couldn’t have come into a hot bed of fire any more than what Will came into when he was hired,” Lowder said. “He had to hit the ground running.”
Bryan started the same year the city sued Horry County over hospitality tax revenue, and was sued by Horry County and Horry County Schools over the redevelopment of the former Air Force Base into Market Common.
Both lawsuits ended in settlements agreed to by all parties.
“Although he does have of an appearance of a kind of a laid-back, easygoing kind of guy — that’s on the outside,” Lowder said. “But on the inside, there’s a little bit of a bulldog down in there. And at times he’s had to flex that.”
Noting the heavy workload, Krajc assured Bryan the city was working to fill the new assistant city attorney position created in the most recent budget.
“This council has understood that he needs help so they are looking for help for him right now,” he said. “And that is going to make us a more effective city in the legal department with a great captain at the head of it.”
City spokesman Mark Kruea said the search will be completed in the coming year.
Kruea said the city attorney and city manager are the only city positions with employment contracts, as both are hired directly by city council.
All other city employees report to the city manager.
