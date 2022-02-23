In just a few months, the city has bought a dozen properties in the downtown area.

After buying 10 tracts for $15 million in December, the Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday voted to purchase two more lots with buildings in the downtown area for $1.95 million.

City officials said they are following through on their commitment to invest in downtown development in the Oceanfront Redevelopment Project Area.

The two new properties, located at 406 and 408 7th Avenue North, were acquired for $1.95 million, said Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker. The 7,000-square-foot area features three structures that Tucker classified as seasonal apartments.

Tucker acknowledged the decline in the Oceanfront Redevelopment Project Area, which is generally described as the areas east and west of Kings Highway stretching from 14th Avenue South to 22nd Avenue North. That place was once one of the city's thriving corridors.

“[We recognize] that the private sector has not been able to develop or redevelop that area with any real scale,” Tucker said. “The recognition is to assemble some of these properties and to get some chunks, which we have now, creates the opportunity for bigger redevelopment opportunity.”

Some of the property acquired by the city includes former lodging places such as the Fountainbleau Inn and the Oasis Motel, areas that have been a haven for criminal activity.

Jaret Hucks operates Midtown Inn & Cottages on 8th Avenue North near the latest acquisition. He’s pleased with the city’s decision to purchase these properties and the efforts to redevelop the area.

“It’s good for Myrtle Beach as a whole and it’s definitely good for me,” Hucks said.

Hucks said the neighboring areas that the city recently acquired have plagued his business for years.

“There were years where I refunded thousands of dollars back to guests because of my neighbors,” Hucks said. “And now I don’t have to worry about them anymore.”