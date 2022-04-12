To tamp down on flooding in the Withers Swash watershed, Myrtle Beach City Council voted to buy two lots in the downtown area on Tuesday.

The two lots are about in the middle of 8th Avenue North between Alder and Balsam streets. The lots are a little more than half an acre with a $188,211 price tag.

The city is also eyeing buying eight other lots in the same block that total 3.32 acres. The city is looking to finalize deals on the eight remaining lots to turn the area into a retention pond, said Brian Tucker, assistant city manager.

The Withers Swash watershed stretches from 17th Avenue South to 21st Avenue North and encompasses vital parts of the city's downtown renovation project such as the Arts and Innovation District. The watershed also juts inland as far west as the intersection of Seaboard Street and Stockholder Avenue.

“If a raindrop falls in that red area,” Tucker explained the importance of the watershed, “it all funnels to the ocean through Withers Swash.”

Managing stormwater and understanding where water goes is a major factor in infrastructure and is just important as other infrastructure such as roads and bridges, Tucker said.

“We don’t want to do all this fantastic development and create flooding problems,” he said.

“We want to make sure that we create a path for it get from wherever it falls to the ocean without flooding somebody else’s property.”

He said the city is trying to ensure the basic infrastructure is in place to allow for future development opportunities.

“If we’re not careful and we don’t go through all the proper steps, then we’re going to have unintended consequences of these developments,” Tucker said.

However, while flooding may be one of the unintended consequences the city is trying to avoid, building retention ponds could help remedy flooding issues. In addition to the pond near Shelley Park, Tucker said building a pond on 8th Avenue North will help alleviate and correct flooding issues along U.S. 501 near Balsam Street.