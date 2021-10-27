Myrtle Beach City Council gave its first approval Tuesday for a measure executing a settlement for Market Common, laying out the terms of redevelopment in the district.

It will require a second reading to pass.

To install public infrastructure in Market Common, the city had issued bonds paid through tax increment financing (TIF) — a process where the city creates a district where all property tax revenue exceeding the amount generated in the first year is allocated for specific use.

For example, if the city generated $100,000 in its first year and $120,000 in its second year, the $20,000 increment would go toward paying off the bond that was issued to pay for infrastructure. The first $100,000 would remit to the city.

“The increment is the amount of new taxes generated after the zero year is set,” said City Spokesman Mark Kruea in a July phone call. “The growth in revenue that occurs after the benign point is the increment that is available for payment of the bonds for items.”

In 2018, Horry County and Horry County Schools sued Myrtle Beach and the Air Force Base Redevelopment Authority (RDA) for allegedly borrowing past the multi-agency agreement to continue expansion in the area.

“The lawsuit, brought in 2018 by the County and District against the City and the RDA, challenged certain aspects of redevelopment project spending and sought a determination that redevelopment of the former Base is complete, along with dissolution of the TIF District,” read a July press release announcing the settlement.

The lawsuit, which sought to stop the city and RDA from issuing more bonds to continue development, scuttled a $12.6 million bond they were planning to issue through Wells Fargo.

In July, the parties reached a settlement where the city and RDA agreed not to issue more bonds in the district and dropped the countersuit it filed after its bond fell through.

No parties admitted liability or wrongdoing.