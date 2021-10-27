Myrtle Beach City Council gave its first approval Tuesday for a measure executing a settlement for Market Common, laying out the terms of redevelopment in the district.
It will require a second reading to pass.
To install public infrastructure in Market Common, the city had issued bonds paid through tax increment financing (TIF) — a process where the city creates a district where all property tax revenue exceeding the amount generated in the first year is allocated for specific use.
For example, if the city generated $100,000 in its first year and $120,000 in its second year, the $20,000 increment would go toward paying off the bond that was issued to pay for infrastructure. The first $100,000 would remit to the city.
“The increment is the amount of new taxes generated after the zero year is set,” said City Spokesman Mark Kruea in a July phone call. “The growth in revenue that occurs after the benign point is the increment that is available for payment of the bonds for items.”
In 2018, Horry County and Horry County Schools sued Myrtle Beach and the Air Force Base Redevelopment Authority (RDA) for allegedly borrowing past the multi-agency agreement to continue expansion in the area.
“The lawsuit, brought in 2018 by the County and District against the City and the RDA, challenged certain aspects of redevelopment project spending and sought a determination that redevelopment of the former Base is complete, along with dissolution of the TIF District,” read a July press release announcing the settlement.
The lawsuit, which sought to stop the city and RDA from issuing more bonds to continue development, scuttled a $12.6 million bond they were planning to issue through Wells Fargo.
In July, the parties reached a settlement where the city and RDA agreed not to issue more bonds in the district and dropped the countersuit it filed after its bond fell through.
No parties admitted liability or wrongdoing.
The settlement also stipulated a $28.5 million cap for capital projects, including parking, Grand Park improvements and a new fire station, which must be completed and paid off by the 2028-2029 fiscal year.
Per the settlement, $15 million in funding will come from existing undesignated funds, while the other $13.5 million will come in yearly $2.25 million increments from TIF.
The $2 million spent on the police annex expansion will not count toward the $28.5 million cap because it was in progress at the filing of the lawsuit.
“Between now and dissolution, the parties have agreed to the completion of an additional 13 specified new projects within the TIF District, at a cost of no more than $28.5 million,” read the July release, “and the RDA has agreed to declare an estimated annual surplus distribution of $6 million to be divided among the County, the District, and the City.”
According to Myrtle Beach Chief Financial Officer Michelle Shumpert, the “annual surplus distribution of $6M per year…goes to the school district, the city and the county in direct proportion of the property taxes” generated in each area.
Many look to Market Common, a sprawling multi-use district that includes housing, commerce and recreation, as a harbinger of the city’s future development efforts.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Shumpert seemed to suggest as much: “It’s a perfect example of a public-private partnership, which we hope to see downtown.”
