A gospel festival, a chili cookoff and an LQBTQ celebration are all slated to be held in Myrtle Beach in the coming months.

Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday approved eight events for the end of summer and the start of the fall season.

Here's a snapshot of each event:

Waves of Praise

On Sept. 3 and 4, Coastal Broadcast LLC will hold its free “Waves of Praise Music Festival” at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion and Place Site.

About 10,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which will sell food and merchandise.

The city will contribute $17,780 in in-kind services, including venue set-up and tear-down, solid waste collection and police and EMS standby.

Coastal Broadcast will provide the infrastructure, including lighting, tents and sound equipment.

World Championship Chili Cookoff

From Sept. 17-19, MMA Creative and Amie Lee will hold the World Championship Chili Cookoff in Pavilion Place.

It will run from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m daily and close off the portion of Ocean Boulevard between 8th and 9th avenues North.

“Event will include 220 teams competing, beer and wine sales, food trucks, craft vendors, a corn hole and volleyball tournament, live entertainment and a car show,” city documents state.

Council waived the rental fee for the city stage.

Moo and Brew

On Sep. 25, a ticketed event from Southern Entertainment and Amie Lee will set up at Pavilion Place.

The event will include a best burger competition, beer sampling and local entertainment.

According to city documents, this is a first-time event.

The parking lane of 8th Avenue North from Ocean Boulevard to Chester Street will be closed.

Council approved a rental fee waiver for the city stage.

Pride in the Park

Council also approved a Pride in the Park event for Oct. 2, which 500 people are expected to attend.