A gospel festival, a chili cookoff and an LQBTQ celebration are all slated to be held in Myrtle Beach in the coming months.
Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday approved eight events for the end of summer and the start of the fall season.
Here's a snapshot of each event:
Waves of Praise
On Sept. 3 and 4, Coastal Broadcast LLC will hold its free “Waves of Praise Music Festival” at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion and Place Site.
About 10,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which will sell food and merchandise.
The city will contribute $17,780 in in-kind services, including venue set-up and tear-down, solid waste collection and police and EMS standby.
Coastal Broadcast will provide the infrastructure, including lighting, tents and sound equipment.
World Championship Chili Cookoff
From Sept. 17-19, MMA Creative and Amie Lee will hold the World Championship Chili Cookoff in Pavilion Place.
It will run from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m daily and close off the portion of Ocean Boulevard between 8th and 9th avenues North.
“Event will include 220 teams competing, beer and wine sales, food trucks, craft vendors, a corn hole and volleyball tournament, live entertainment and a car show,” city documents state.
Council waived the rental fee for the city stage.
Moo and Brew
On Sep. 25, a ticketed event from Southern Entertainment and Amie Lee will set up at Pavilion Place.
The event will include a best burger competition, beer sampling and local entertainment.
According to city documents, this is a first-time event.
The parking lane of 8th Avenue North from Ocean Boulevard to Chester Street will be closed.
Council approved a rental fee waiver for the city stage.
Pride in the Park
Council also approved a Pride in the Park event for Oct. 2, which 500 people are expected to attend.
The LGBTQ celebration will be held in The Market Common's Valor Gardens and close off the portion of Hackler Street between Farrow Parkway and Howard Avenue.
Live entertainment will play from a stage and an inflatable kid zone will be set up to the side. Space will be set aside for vendors.
Beer and wine will be sold.
Boardwalk Fright Nights
OMA and Heroes for Hire is running daily fall-themed events in Plyler Park, Ocean Boulevard and Pavilion Place throughout October.
“Events will include live actors, vendors on (Ocean Boulevard), a children’s maze (and) a beer garden,” city documents read.
About 500 people are expected to come each night.
The event will also have a DJ, live music, caricature and glitter artists and bounce houses.
Mini Marathon and Coastal 5K
On Oct. 16 and 17, NS Promotions will set up the Mini Marathon and Coastal 5K at The Market Common.
It will be held from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday and from 6 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Some 3,000 people are expected to attend.
Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam
Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam was approved for Halloween weekend.
According to city documents, it will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at the Myrtle Square Mall site and beach.
There will be no road closures, but expect traffic jams on between 21st and 29th Ave. North, as 15,000 people are expected to attend.
NS Promotions is running the event, which will include parades, beer sales and vendors.
Turkey Trot 5K
The Turkey Trot 5K will take place on Nov. 25 in Market Common and Grand Park between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Portions of Farrow, Pampas, Myers and Forbus will be closed off.
About 750 people are expected to attend.
