The Myrtle Beach city manager will be getting a nearly $50,000 pay raise and a new contract.
The city council renewed the contract for Jonathan “Fox” Simons during Tuesday’s meeting and agreed to an annual $250,000 salary.
Simons, who has been city manager since January 2021, saw his pay increase from $206,000 to $250,000. The increase puts Simons as one of the highest paid city managers in the state.
The decision comes after months of discussions in close-door sessions from council as it examined compensation studies. The city manager's contract is for one year and is reconsidered annually.
“We feel like you’ve done an amazing job,” Mayor Brenda Bethune said.
The 271 cities in the state have one of three kinds of government. The mayor-council form leads the pack with 138 cities followed by 100 cities with a council form of government. Myrtle Beach has a council-manager form of government along with 32 other cities in the state.
According to the Municipal Association of South Carolina, the city manager salary for Aiken is about $152,000 annually followed by Spartanburg’s manger making about $166,000. Anderson’s manager makes about $190,000 and Rock Hill’s manager makes shy of $200,000. The city manager in Greenville makes about $278,000.
Bethune said Simons didn’t want to accept the raise but after reviewing what other city managers made in areas similar to Myrtle Beach, council members insisted on the increase.
“It was just a very generous offer,” Simons said.
Simons, who started with the city in February 2015 as assistant city manager, gave credit to council and staff for the work he has helped oversee during his 18 months as city manager, saying their work is critical to the improvements being made in the city.
“It’s like a sports analogy,” he said describing his role. “You have a head coach, but you can’t do anything without the players. You have the star quarterback. You can’t do anything without the players. We can’t do anything without this teamwork and it starts with city council and it starts with the department heads and goes on to me through the department heads and being on the same page and listening to our community.”
Simons added the community plays a critical role as well, saying the citizens are the key to the city’s success.
“It’s not often you get all those folks singing from the same sheet of music, if you will. And when you have that, you have some place special like what we have right here,” Simons said.
Simons said one of his biggest successes during his tenure city manager has been how the city rebounded following the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“No one could’ve foresaw what we faced that summer, in terms of number of visitors and people,” Simons said.
Moving forward, Simons is looking forward growth that spawns from redevelopment projects such as the Arts and Innovation District and improving areas such as the Withers Swash section of Myrtle Beach.
“One of the accomplishments we had was getting the county to convey the property and working with other partners and stakeholders and things like that,” Simons said of the recent land deal with the county to get a small park in Withers Swash. “Those little things are just as important to me as the big, splashy things.”
