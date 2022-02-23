Four Myrtle Beach schools will have a police officer on site.
On Tuesday, the Myrtle Beach City Council amended a contract with Horry County Schools to add a school resource officer at the elementary and primary schools. Previously, the agreement was just for the middle and high school.
The uniform officers will work eight hours a day at the schools unless reassigned during a law enforcement emergency.
The officers will be responsible for investigating criminal activity on campus and in the surrounding community as well as gather information on runaways, gang activities and burglaries. However, the contract states the officer will not act as a school disciplinarian nor to regularly monitor lunchrooms and halls.
The contract states the officer will have “access to educational records that are created, and maintained” by Horry County Schools. The officer is to ensure the records are used for “educational interest or otherwise complies with the restrictions and exceptions specifically set forth under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.”
Half of the officers’ salary will be paid by the city and half by Horry County Schools not to exceed $76,225 from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022.
Myrtle Beach and Horry County Schools began the school resource officer program in 1999.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.