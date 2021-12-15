Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to acquire 10 new parcels of land in the downtown Oceanfront district.

The parcels — 7 hotels/motels, a large vacant lot and 2 commercial properties — will total $15 million. They are located near the Arts and Innovation district, a key component of the city's downtown redevelopment plan.

“We were made aware that these properties were for sale in August,” said Myrtle Beach Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker. “Once we realized they were for sale, we had a pretty quick timeline to decide if it was something we wanted to pursue.”

The city will cover the cost through tax increment financing — a process by which the city allocates the property tax appreciation in a designated district for specific use.

For example, if the city generated $100,000 in its first year and $120,000 in its second year, the $20,000 increment would go toward the new parcels while the first $100,000 would remit to the city.

Myrtle Beach also uses the process to fund infrastructure in Market Common, a multi-use district with parks, residencies and commerce.

The acquisition is the latest move in the city’s downtown redevelopment plan, which has often involved shuttering properties for code or nuisance violations.

In October, a Horry County court granted the city’s request for a nuisance injunction against Coral Sands motel, following a lurid proceeding where former tenants alleged that management exchanged rooms for drugs and sex, and facilitated the trafficking of both.

In November, city council voted to demolish the property.

The owner has appealed the decision.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Tucker said the city had explored filing injunctions for code or nuisance violations in the area, noting the Fountain Bleau, Oasis, Sea Palms and Sea Nymph motels had 594 calls for police service in 2019, 582 calls in 2020 and 653 in 2021.

“There’s no eloquent way to say these properties are a problem, and we need to address it,” Tucker said. “They continue to deteriorate, they continue to be a burden for the police department.”