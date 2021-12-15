Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to acquire 10 new parcels of land in the downtown Oceanfront district.
The parcels — 7 hotels/motels, a large vacant lot and 2 commercial properties — will total $15 million. They are located near the Arts and Innovation district, a key component of the city's downtown redevelopment plan.
“We were made aware that these properties were for sale in August,” said Myrtle Beach Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker. “Once we realized they were for sale, we had a pretty quick timeline to decide if it was something we wanted to pursue.”
The city will cover the cost through tax increment financing — a process by which the city allocates the property tax appreciation in a designated district for specific use.
For example, if the city generated $100,000 in its first year and $120,000 in its second year, the $20,000 increment would go toward the new parcels while the first $100,000 would remit to the city.
Myrtle Beach also uses the process to fund infrastructure in Market Common, a multi-use district with parks, residencies and commerce.
The acquisition is the latest move in the city’s downtown redevelopment plan, which has often involved shuttering properties for code or nuisance violations.
In October, a Horry County court granted the city’s request for a nuisance injunction against Coral Sands motel, following a lurid proceeding where former tenants alleged that management exchanged rooms for drugs and sex, and facilitated the trafficking of both.
In November, city council voted to demolish the property.
The owner has appealed the decision.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Tucker said the city had explored filing injunctions for code or nuisance violations in the area, noting the Fountain Bleau, Oasis, Sea Palms and Sea Nymph motels had 594 calls for police service in 2019, 582 calls in 2020 and 653 in 2021.
“There’s no eloquent way to say these properties are a problem, and we need to address it,” Tucker said. “They continue to deteriorate, they continue to be a burden for the police department.”
However, Tucker said, those options take years and expend city resources.
He added that it can be difficult to “proactively enforce code,” saying that city staff typically act responsively.
Speaking in favor of the acquisition, Councilman Gregg Smith said the city couldn't wait for private investors to redevelop the area.
“If we sit back and wait nothing’s going to happen,” he said.
Per city documents, the properties are:
- Bodo’s German Rest. at 407 8th Ave. N.
- Barnacle Bills at 405 8th Ave. N.
- An empty lot on 8th Avenue North and Chester
- Oasis Motel at 308 7th Ave. N. (3 parcels)
- The Fountainbleau Inn at 701 Flagg St. (2 parcels)
- The Sea Palms at 313 7th Ave. N.
- The Sea Nymph at 601 N. Ocean Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.