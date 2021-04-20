It has been a tough, challenging year for businesses and the tourism-based economy on the Grand Strand, but better days are ahead, according to the leader of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

Karen Riordan, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, doesn’t say that the Grand Strand is all the way recovered from the throes of the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic. But she’s optimistic that the beach area is well on the way to bouncing back to pre-March 2020 levels.

“The pandemic was devastating on a global scale,” she wrote in response to a query about how COVID-19 had affected the beach area economy. “Here in the Grand Strand, the tragedy of the pandemic impacted all of us in some form or fashion, including the loss of loved ones. But our area is resilient. We’ve seen that in how we’ve overcome hurricanes and other economic recessions in the past, and we are seeing that now. Currently, we are seeing a resurgence of weekend travelers to the area to which our amazing businesses and their employees are doing all they can to meet these demands despite staffing shortages. It’s these men and women that have kept the Strand open and are continuing to do so, who are the faces of resiliency.”

For awhile, the COVID-19 pandemic seemed to intensify and take its toll on lives and businesses in South Carolina and elsewhere. While Myrtle Beach, even in the worst of COVID times, was never a ghost town, tourism and the entertainment/pleasure economy measurably dropped in the Grand Strand. And the low point may have come when some out-of-state visitors last summer reported (erroneously, as it turned out) that the beach area had become a COVID-19 virus hotspot. Hotel and motel occupancy rates plummeted, some restaurants shuttered their doors or drastically reduced their hours, and those lines of happy, smiling people at the water parks got much shorter.

Even the beaches themselves, the mainstay of the area economy, had far fewer visitors. People just weren’t coming here like they used to.

All because of the pandemic or what was being reported about the beach and the pandemic.

Then incoming Myrtle Beach City Manager Jonathan “Fox” Simmons may have summarized it best when he declared a few months ago: “We were rocking and rolling and we were doing really well. We were having a great year in January, February and the first half of March (2020) and then the faucet turned off.”

That’s when Riordan and her team at the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce got busy with some smart, visionary planning to help revive the Grand Strand area economy. They came up with an innovative idea called “Ready, Set, Go Tourism Recovery Marketing Strategy.”

The purpose of the strategy, according to Riordan, was to keep awareness and interest in coming to Myrtle Beach high and then to invite visitors back responsibly when they were ready.

Riordan said, “This approach positioned Myrtle Beach for a strong resurgence beginning in May 2020. The chamber team also did a variety of things to support all of our small businesses during closures and phased reopenings, such as creating new Facebook groups to feature restaurant take-out opportunities, as well as the Local-to-Local Facebook group and the "Show Your Love for the Beach.”

One big challenge faced by businesses large and small on the Grand Strand has been the labor shortage — exacerbated by an abundance of pandemic stimulus money and generous unemployment benefits. Some people have openly questioned why they should work when they can stay home with their families and draw good money from the government.

The chamber’s response to that is still a work in progress, but, according to CEO Riordan, it “is proactively working on a variety of plans and programs to assist our area businesses with their staffing needs, including working with regional workforce groups to host job fairs, working with Horry County Schools to recruit teens, recruiting active retirees, (and) posting job opportunities on our website and social media…”

Looking ahead to the future, economic development and tourism on the Grand Strand seem tied to several key things, according to the chamber, including diversifying beach area industries beyond tourism; securing federal grants for downtown redevelopment, and acquiring funding for Interstate 73. The latter (getting money for a new interstate highway) is essential and is one of the chamber’s top goals going forward, according to Riordan.

“The interstate will help diversify our tourism-centric economy and provide substantial business development opportunities through new industries, while enhancing current ones,” Riordan noted. “Along with bringing thousands of high-paying jobs to the region, the interstate would relieve the dangerous traffic congesstion along U.S. Route 501 and provide a life-saving hurricane evacuation route for residents and visitors.”

Meanwhile, the resurgence of the Grand Strand — bouncing back from the ill effects of the pandemic — is still ongoing and is by no means over. Vaccinations against COVID-19 are definitely on the upswing. And people — whether they live on the Grand Strand or are here visiting — are getting a little more comfortable with mixing and mingling and patronizing businesses (although social distancing and mask wearing are still recommended).

Riordan says that while important steps have been taken to get the area back full throttle, the efforts of the chamber continue.

“The Grand Strand by no means has fully recovered from the pandemic and much work continues as we welcome back our visitors to the area,” she said. “This includes keeping our Visit Myrtle Beach website up-to-date with the latest information on traveling responsibly, working with local businesses to encourage staff vaccinations, and working with local and state organizations to increase the region’s available workforce.”

For more information on what the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is doing to advance economic development, business and tourism on the Grand Strand, contact Marlane White, communications manager, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce at 843-916-7295. Or visit the Chamber’s website: www.MyrtleBeachAreaChamber.com