Community members lined the streets of Myrtle Beach Saturday as dozens of floats traveled down Carver Street for the city’s Juneteenth parade.
Joyce Keith sat on the sidewalk waving as people drove and walked by, waiting for her granddaughter to come by on one of the floats.
“I love it,” she said. “This is a great thing they’re doing.”
The parade also featured dozens of vendors in the grassy lot next to Charlie's Place. Booths ranged from people handing out cold water and soul food to information on how to sign up to vote.
Elizabeth Bowens was pleased with turnout.
“This is what the culture is all about, coming together, celebrating,” she said.
City councilman Mike Chestnut echoed Bowens’ comments.
“You know the past several years, even going back to when the jazz festival got started, we saw a real change in the community coming together and today is proving that,” Chestnut said.
Juneteenth, which is celebrated on June 19, commemorates the emancipation of slaves in the United States. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas where on June 19, 1865, slaves were officially declared free under the terms of the Emancipation Proclamation issued by President Abraham Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863.
The day became an official federal holiday under President Joe Biden in 2021.
Prior to 2000, only four states observed Juneteenth – Texas, Florida, Minnesota and Oklahoma. South Carolina officially recognized the holiday in 2008 and in February 2022, South Dakota became the last state to officially recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday or observance.
With the lack of awareness for the holiday, Bowens said it is up to the older generation to educate the next generation, fitting the theme of Saturday's parade as it was dedicated to mothers and educators.
“We have to let them know what this day, the significance of it, is all about. It’s about being free from slavery,” Bowens said. “Our ancestors are free so that makes us free.”
Bowens added she hopes the next generation understands the journey their predecessors had to endure.
“We came a long way but most of all our trailblazers that made the way for us, they’re dead and gone but we’re here to enjoy the heritage of what they laid down, the foundation, fighting for this right,” Bowens said.
Saturday’s celebration also featured an official ribbon-cutting for Charlie’s Place. Owned by Charlie and Sarah Fitzgerald, Charlie’s Place and neighboring Whispering Pines was a Myrtle Beach nightspot in the Booker T. Washington neighborhood where many prominent African American artists would stay.
Charlie's Place was open during segregation. African American artists such as Billie Holiday, Dizzy Gillespie, Little Richard, Duke Ellington and Otis Redding could not stay at the hotels they were performing at in Myrtle Beach.
So, the artists would stay at Charlie's Place on Carver Street.
Bowens recalled childhood memories of her dancing on the patio at Charlie’s Place.
“Whenever we come together, we threw a party,” she said. “We had a party nature.”
Bowens highlighted the importance of the ribbon cutting for Charlie’s Place happening on Juneteenth, recalling an infamous attack on the club in 1950 when members of the Ku Klux Klan opened fire on the club and nearly beat Charlie Fitzgerald to death.
“It’s the right time,” she said. “Juneteenth is being free from slavery and while he’s not here, he fought for us so that we could come together.”
Prior to the ribbon-cutting, Chestnut praised the efforts of the late Herbert and Mary Riley, who made the drive to a budget retreat several years ago and implored city council to try to save Charlie's Place. While Herbert Riley passed away in 2019, his vision for Charlie’s Place is alive and well.
“Without them coming there, this would not be possible,” Chestnut said.
As celebrations for Juneteenth lasted throughout the day Saturday, Chestnut hoped the day would achieve its goal in people enjoying themselves and being a part of a community.
“It’s all about people and trying to bring the community together and do great things for the community,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.