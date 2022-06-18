Community members lined the streets of Myrtle Beach Saturday as dozens of floats traveled down Carver Street for the city’s Juneteenth parade.

Joyce Keith sat on the sidewalk waving as people drove and walked by, waiting for her granddaughter to come by on one of the floats.

“I love it,” she said. “This is a great thing they’re doing.”

The parade also featured dozens of vendors in the grassy lot next to Charlie's Place. Booths ranged from people handing out cold water and soul food to information on how to sign up to vote.

Elizabeth Bowens was pleased with turnout.

“This is what the culture is all about, coming together, celebrating,” she said.

City councilman Mike Chestnut echoed Bowens’ comments.

“You know the past several years, even going back to when the jazz festival got started, we saw a real change in the community coming together and today is proving that,” Chestnut said.

Juneteenth, which is celebrated on June 19, commemorates the emancipation of slaves in the United States. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas where on June 19, 1865, slaves were officially declared free under the terms of the Emancipation Proclamation issued by President Abraham Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863.

The day became an official federal holiday under President Joe Biden in 2021.

Prior to 2000, only four states observed Juneteenth – Texas, Florida, Minnesota and Oklahoma. South Carolina officially recognized the holiday in 2008 and in February 2022, South Dakota became the last state to officially recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday or observance.

With the lack of awareness for the holiday, Bowens said it is up to the older generation to educate the next generation, fitting the theme of Saturday's parade as it was dedicated to mothers and educators.

“We have to let them know what this day, the significance of it, is all about. It’s about being free from slavery,” Bowens said. “Our ancestors are free so that makes us free.”