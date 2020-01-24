Myrtle Beach, CCU mull over downtown partnership

By Janet Morgan
Will the gown be coming to the town?
Myrtle Beach city leaders will be considering expanding their partnership with Coastal Carolina University to include a charter school in an old church, a spot for graduate students in the city-owned library, and leaving the door open for establishing a new CCU Myrtle Beach campus.
The mayor describes the deal as a “win-win” for the city and university that will spark downtown revitalization while giving Coastal a larger footprint on the Grand Strand.
“The goal is not to just revitalize one small area, but to help spread that to other areas,” Mayor Brenda Bethune said of the proposal for the five-acre tract within sight of the ocean. “We don’t want it to stop here.”
If the deal is approved by the city and Coastal, it would mean the historic First Presbyterian Church off Kings Highway, neighboring Chapin Memorial Library and Chapin Park would be filled with staff and students. It could mean, Bethune said, that Myrtle Beach would follow the same path as other cities in partnering with universities that have seen bustling downtowns year round. It could lead to “businesses starting to pop up” near the area, she said.
But the deal hasn’t been inked as the city council prepares to discuss it on Tuesday.
If approved as is, there would be 179 jobs created in the construction phase with $2.6 million in state and local tax revenue, according to a study the city commissioned from James Lima Planning and Development consultants. The Lima report also states the recurring impact would be 49 jobs on the campus that could spin off into 39 other jobs as businesses nearby open or expand, resulting in $300,000 annually in state and local tax revenue.
The proposal is the second step in the partnership that began with CCU joining the city in developing a performing arts center in the Arts and Innovation District, formerly referred to as the Superblock. Construction on the arts center is expected to begin next year with a theater opening in 2022. The buildings are located at 807, 809 and 811 on Main Street. It is to be used as a public space and by college theater students to hone their craft.
The city is charging CCU $95,000 in rent annually after five years for the performing arts center first step in the partnership.
The next-step-new-proposal calls for a graduate school of education at Chapin Memorial Library and developing the K-8 charter school, which would be located in the former church at 1300 North Kings Highway.
City Manager John Pedersen said the city would maintain ownership of the library building and neighboring Chapin Park but would be responsible for about $1 million in upgrades to house the graduate student classes and administrative offices in the library building for the Spadoni College of Education.
He expects the CCU need to move into the library building to outpace the proposed construction of a new library downtown so the library would be temporarily relocated.
Pedersen said the $1 million upgrades on the library includes fencing around Chapin Park so students from the charter school could use the area as playground, closing 14th Avenue North from Kings Highway to Chester Street, closing 13th Avenue North from Chester Street to Withers Drive for parking and constructing a lane for drop offs and pickups on Chester Street.
Pedersen added the park would be open to all after school hours and in the summer months.
In the proposal, Coastal would lease the library building for $1 a year for at least 30 years.
The city recently spent more than $222,000 to re-roof the library, which is the only city-owned library in the state. The building, located at 400 14th Ave. North, was opened in 1949 and has been expanded four times.
In October, Coastal’s board approved a memorandum of understanding with the city to develop the K-8 lab school in the downtown, stating it would serve as an “incubator for new ideas” while providing opportunities for teaching internships.
Ed Jadallah, dean of CCU’s Spadoni College of Education, said the university partners with school districts in Horry and Georgetown counties and many graduates stay in the area to teach.
The charter school would adhere to the state law from 1996 that keeps the school tuition-free and operating as a public school, albeit outside of the Horry County Schools oversight. The proposal states there would be 20-40 students in each grade and the students would be chosen through a lottery system with preference given to siblings of students, returning students and children of school employees.
The proposal states the school would be governed by a board and the city would not be involved the school’s operation. It also states the city is not responsible for the upkeep of the building once it has been renovated.
Pedersen echoed Bethune’s equation of students plus beach yields revitalization.
He said it could mean some of the underperforming “mom and pop” hotels may be renovated to answer the need for student housing in addition to the other types of businesses that typically dot campuses around the country.
And the win-win, Pedersen said, goes for CCU’s conundrum when it comes to expansion. He said there’s a possibility Coastal may move all of the graduate programs to a Myrtle Beach campus, leaving space at the Conway campus for more undergraduates. And a Myrtle Beach campus should help with recruiting graduate students.
“If you’ve got a graduate student that’s trying to make up their mind,” he laughed, “are they gong to Coastal going to class and living two blocks from the beach or are they going to central Iowa?”
But, as he turns the page on the proposal, it comes down to funding.
The funding of the church building is more complicated than the $1 annual lease for the library building. Funding for upfitting the church building is divided into a best-case scenario and worst-case scenario by Pedersen.
The building and adjacent parking will be purchased by a nonprofit organization for the purpose of a charter school, he said.
Tory Mackey, the executive director of the Chapin Foundation, said on Thursday the foundation has committed to purchasing in the church property but the deal is not final.
“We’re interested in downtown revitalization,” she said. “This is a good way to get this project moving and this a cornerstone piece of it.”
The foundation is a grant making body with five areas of focus that include churches, church sponsored nonprofits, public libraries, public healthcare providers and the YMCA.
With the foundation’s commitment to buy the church building, which was vacated by the church when it moved to the new campus off Grissom Parkway, Pedersen said the project could move forward if approved by the city council and Coastal.
He and Bethune agreed the city needs to be a partner in the renovations of the building to spark development downtown. The school would serve as an anchor that would spawn development such as retail shops, restaurants and affordable housing.
“I’m excited about the possibilities. I think we need the vibrancy to help invigorate the downtown,” councilman Gregg Smith said. “The city has to be a partner. We can’t do it on our own. I think we will all win.”
The newest member of city council, John Krajc, tempered his support saying he wants a partnership with CCU but is looking for more information at the Tuesday meeting.
According to Pedersen, the foundation has committed $2.8 million to purchase the property and they have another $1.5 million in private donations to add to the pot for upfitting. The total cost of the project, including money from the foundation and private donations, is $9.3 million.
The best-case scenario, Pedersen explained on Thursday, is the building would qualify for historic tax credits along with the abandoned building tax credits leaving the city responsible for $3.4 million. The worst-case scenario is without the historic tax credits leaving the city responsible for $3.9 million.
He cautioned since the plans for the church building have not been drawn, he’s not sure if the historic tax credits would apply.
The funding on both sides of the scenario aisle call for the city to apply about $3.5 million from the loan pool used by the former Downtown Redevelopment Corporation (DRC). The worst-case scenario calls for the city to add another $427,000 from the DRC closeout funds.
The total city contribution is $5 million minus the tax credits equal the $3.9 million in the worst case or the $3.4 million in the best case.
Pedersen said the city’s debt service payment would be between $262,000 and $300,000.
The defunct DRC was a nonprofit arm of the city that was used to buy property and promote its designated district between 16th Avenue North and 6th Avenue South. It was phased out at the end of 2019 as the city absorbed the two staff members creating the Downtown Development Office and the objective of ensuring the downtown master plan is executed.
The master plan was adopted by the city in March 2019 and it calls for sweeping changes along the Kings Highway business corridor, green spaces throughout the city, pedestrian-friendly paths, increased public safety and public-private partnerships to anchor downtown redevelopment.
As for the debt payments on the project, Pedersen looks back to the revenue from the old DRC.
He said the city generated about $1.7 million annually from on-street parking and about $95,000 annually from hybrid parking to leases. The city paid Lanier about $909,000 annually as a management fee and plans on the new downtown development office to cost about $300,000 leaving about $620,000 in revenue for the city. He added there is about $1.9 million left in the DRC fund balance. That amount will decrease by more than $1 to pay for the theater buildings and $366,000 for parking utility fund equity.
With all the parking lot money and DRC money subtracted, it leaves the city a one-time transfer of about $518,000.
So, Pedersen said, the city could take the $518,000 added to the annual parking revenue of $620,000 and $652,000 from the property sales to the brewery and construction office buildings in the Arts and Innovation District giving the city another $1.79 million in revenue.
That $1.79 million could be spent on a recurring $300,000 to fund the CCU project in the worst case scenario, another $500,000 for one year to fund an ambassador program for the Arts and Innovation District and a one-time cost of $200,000 to make Nance Plaza an event-type gathering space.
“It’s exciting. It benefits all of us,” Bethune said of the charter school and the graduate program for the Spadoni College of Education.
Bethune, whose family name is Spadoni, added her parents had donated money to the university decades ago so the college was named in their honor. There is no connection to her or the city because of the name, she said.
“I’m not getting anything out of this at all,” she said.
As the city mulls over the possibilities, Pedersen said it has been on the table for months yet not discussed publicly.
Several months ago the city approved a request to rezone property off Ocean Boulevard between 14th Avenue North and 15th Avenue North, crossing Withers Drive, to Chester Street. The property is across the boulevard from the Yachtsman and stretches to near the rear of the library beside the former church.
The rezoning was for an amusement feature, short-term rental property and a parking garage. As the city approved the rezoning, Pedersen said, there was a provision for a 220-foot buffer to be in place between the library and church or school property.
Brian Macho of Delaware, LLC, had said at the time he was bound by a confidentiality agreement so he couldn’t say what the amusement will be.
Pedersen said on Thursday he doesn’t know what the amusement will be.
Macho had said in July that the amusement feature will not be “tremendously high as compared to some of the other amusement attractions in the area. It is not loud.”
Katie Powell contributed to the story.
