Save two vacant lots, the city now owns all of the property on three blocks from Kings Highway to Flagg Street between 7th and 8th avenues north.
The $3 million three-parcel purchase Tuesday totals about $33 million the city of Myrtle Beach has invested in the downtown area since December 2021.
The two lots not owned by the city on the three blocks are an old go-kart track and a vacant lot, both owned by Burroughs & Chapin. All of the land is next to the 10.6-acre site of the former Myrtle Beach Pavilion and Amusement Park, also owned by Burroughs & Chapin. The old Pavilion site is where the Carolina Country Music Fest is held each summer.
Two of the three parcels the city committed to buying on Tuesday are vacant lots. The city bought the pair of vacant lots for $1 million.
The third, 708 Kings Highway, is where White Sands Motel stands. The city bought it for $2 million and has agreed to lease the structure to White Sands Motel business owner Bouchra Baihoum for eight months at $2,500 a month.
Baihoum said the sale was something the city wanted, rather than herself.
“The city wants it, so I have to sell it,” she said. “If the lease could have been longer than that, I would really appreciate it. Because I spent more than 20 years paying off payments, and I was hoping to do something else on this property.”
White Sands Motel is sandwiched between the recently purchased Subway restaurant and Auto Money Title Loans. The city is also leasing those structures to the business owners.
Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker said Tuesday’s purchase is the final piece to move ahead with a larger redevelopment plan for the city.
The land acquisitions began in December 2021 with the city buying 10 parcels in the downtown area.
“Those 10 parcels that we bought at that point were a primary and public safety concern,” Tucker said. “As we evaluated the redevelopment opportunity, we recognized it would be more impactful if we were able to assemble a larger contiguous piece for a larger redevelopment property project. So that's, we've been, we've been working toward that since then.”
Many of the buildings the city bought between 7th and 8th avenues north from Kings Highway to Flagg Street have been demolished including restaurants Bodo’s and Barnacle Bill’s Rum & Raw Bar, and motels Fountainbleau Inn, Sea Palms, the Sea Nymph and Oasis. Left standing and being leased include Nathan’s Famous Hotdogs and Scoops Ice Cream, Midtown Inn and Bombay at the Beach.
“I would imagine many of those structured structures would be demolished, similarly to what we have done with some of the older hotels that have already been taken down,” Tucker said of the White Sands Motel, Subway and Auto Money Title Loans.
With Tuesday’s purchase, the city owns all of the block from Kings Highway to Chester Street between 7th and 8th avenues north. It’s 4.35 acres.
The city owns most of the block from Chester Street to York Street between the avenues except the .24 acre old for-kart track. The city’s land on that block is 1.81 acres.
The city also owns most of the block between the avenues from Flagg Street to York Street totaling 1.11 acres. The remaining lot on Flagg Street, a .24-acre vacant lot, is owned by Burroughs & Chapin.
The purchases connect property between avenues reaching to the buildings facing Ocean Boulevard up to the Arts and Innovation District across Kings Highway.
City staff has repeated the area was targeted because it has been in decline for more than 20 years with deteriorating buildings that has deterred businesses from investing in the city’s traditional center.
Tucker has said the connecting property and location to the ocean is what creates a magnet to developers since they would only have to negotiate a price with the city rather than with multiple property owners. And, he added, it gives the city more control in picking what goes on the property when developers submit bids and plans.
The city has not released the names of interested developers, but Tucker said plans may include anything from retail to residential projects.
The process began when the city passed its master plan in 2019. That created a blueprint for future development. Pages of the plan are filled with drawings of what the area could look like if it were revitalized and redeveloped.
The plans include the Arts and Innovation District fronted by the Nance Plaza fountain across Kings Highway from Subway, White Sands Motel and Auto Money Title Loans. The city bolstered the master plan with an update in 2020. The city defined the Oceanfront Redevelopment Project as 14th Avenue South to 22nd Avenue North and created a special tax district within the area.
Throughout the city limits, and beyond, the city of Myrtle Beach owns more than 1,040 acres, according to Horry County land records. The city’s property includes numerous public parks, Whispering Pines Golf Club, cemeteries, the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, ball fields, beachfront parking, dog parks, the Boardwalk, campgrounds, police and fire departments, drainage ponds, buildings in the Arts and Innovation District, easements and land adjoining the Burroughs & Chapin property downtown.
In the land records, there’s the 20-acre Pelicans Ballpark site the city owns with Horry County. There’s also a 0.87-acre tract near Lee’s Landing off S.C. 90 listed as a radio and beacon site. There’s a 0.32-acre site straddling the city limits of North Myrtle Beach and Briarcliffe Acres listed as a well site.
