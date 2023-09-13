The city of Myrtle Beach purchased more land in the downtown area.
Brian Tucker, assistant city manager, said the undeveloped .3 acres may be used as a spot for underground utility boxes, a park or an open green space.
The pie-shaped piece of land, which is located near the Greyhound bus station, is between Oak and Maple streets bound by 6th Avenue North and 7th Avenue North.
The city purchased the land for $110,000.
Tuesday’s purchase is lumped in with the more than $33 million the city has bought in the downtown area since December 2021. Much of the downtown purchases are from Kings Highway towards Ocean Boulevard around 7th and 8th avenues north.
Tucker said the city’s is looking for a development partner so the property can eventually be sold and developed into projects that could be residential and retail. He and other city officials have estimated about five years before redevelopment is seen.
The city has already bought several lots on Balsam Street off 4th Avenue North and Alder Street off 8th Avenue North. Tucker has said those lots will be used for infrastructure and stormwater management.
He has said the late 2021 purchases were based on “public safety” concerns and city leaders decided to assemble contiguous land to make it more attractive to developers eyeing the proximity to the ocean and the Arts and Innovation District. Having the city own the property is an advantage since a developer would only have to negotiate a price with the city rather than with multiple property owners, he has said. And, he added, the city can control what is developed in the area based on the partnership with the developer.
The city owns all of the block from Kings Highway to Chester Street between 7th and 8th avenues north. It’s 4.35 acres. It also owns most of the block from Chester to York streets between the avenues except the .24-acre old go-kart track owned by Burroughs & Chapin. The city’s land on that block is 1.81 acres. And the city owns most of the block between the avenues from Flagg Street to York Street totaling 1.11 acres. The remaining lot on Flagg Street, a .21-acre vacant lot, is owned by Burroughs & Chapin.
The city-owned land in the downtown area connects up to the Arts and Innovation District across Kings Highway from the 10.6-acre site of the former Myrtle Beach Pavilion and Amusement Park.
The city does not own the old Pavilion site. It’s owned by Burroughs & Chapin and is where the Carolina Country Music Fest is held each summer.
The city does own eight of the nine buildings on 9th Avenue North across the street from the First United Methodist Church of Myrtle Beach in the Arts and Innovation District. Several of those buildings are being leased to the wine bar Tasting Room, Dolly Llama destination dessert shop, Le Manna Bakery, the HTC Aspire Hub and Enhanced Speed & Agility Fitness. The city’s offices for downtown redevelopment are on 9th Avenue North.
Of the 33 parcels of land in what had once been called the Superblock and now called the Arts and Innovation District, the city owns 15 parcels including the center parking lot, an alley beside Grand Strand Brewing Company and the two parcels that make up Nance Plaza. The old Superblock sits where several streets tangle and meet just a few blocks from the ocean. It spans from 9th Avenue North to 8th Avenue North and is hemmed in by Kings Highway/Main Street and Oak Street/Broadway Street.
City documents state the area was targeted because it has been in decline for more than 20 years with deteriorating buildings that has deterred businesses from investing in the city’s traditional center.
Other matters handled by the city council on Tuesday included an agreement to partner with Horry County, Conway and North Myrtle Beach to create a master plan outlining what to do with $100,000 and participate in the Opioid Remediation Planning Program.
The $100,000 is from opioid litigation settlement agreements from the South Carolina Opioid Funds. Each of the four governments is to receive $25,000 from the litigation settlement agreements.
The creation of the master plan is aimed at addressing the root causes of addiction and overdose, according to city documents.
Additionally, the city has agreed to apply for grants of nearly $298,000 to buy rifles, software and defibrillators.
One grant is for about $40,000 from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Programs to buy patrol rifles and accessories to be used by certified police officers during high risk and active shooter threats.
Another grant is for $220,000 from the state Local Cyber Grant Program to upgrade the firewall to protect local government data and cyber security training for city employees.
Finally, the city will also be applying for a $38,000 grant from the CPR Savers to buy 19 automated external defibrillators to replace 14-year-old public access defibrillators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.