1206 MB land buy_JM.JPG

A former go-kart track is beside the Midtown Inn and is being looked at by the city as a potential puzzle piece of five remaining pieces of land the city wants to buy in the downtown area. The old track is located off 8th Avenue North and is owned by Burroughs & Chapin Company Inc. The city has made a $30 million commitment on 23 properties in a two-block area east of Kings Highway. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

The city of Myrtle Beach purchased more land in the downtown area.

Brian Tucker, assistant city manager, said the undeveloped .3 acres may be used as a spot for underground utility boxes, a park or an open green space.

The pie-shaped piece of land, which is located near the Greyhound bus station, is between Oak and Maple streets bound by 6th Avenue North and 7th Avenue North.

The city purchased the land for $110,000.

Tuesday’s purchase is lumped in with the more than $33 million the city has bought in the downtown area since December 2021. Much of the downtown purchases are from Kings Highway towards Ocean Boulevard around 7th and 8th avenues north.

Tucker said the city’s is looking for a development partner so the property can eventually be sold and developed into projects that could be residential and retail. He and other city officials have estimated about five years before redevelopment is seen.

The city has already bought several lots on Balsam Street off 4th Avenue North and Alder Street off 8th Avenue North. Tucker has said those lots will be used for infrastructure and stormwater management.

902 MB demo_JM01.JPG

The Sea Palms is being prepared for demolition on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It is located on 7th Avenue North within sight of the ocean across the street from the Oasis Motel. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

He has said the late 2021 purchases were based on “public safety” concerns and city leaders decided to assemble contiguous land to make it more attractive to developers eyeing the proximity to the ocean and the Arts and Innovation District. Having the city own the property is an advantage since a developer would only have to negotiate a price with the city rather than with multiple property owners, he has said. And, he added, the city can control what is developed in the area based on the partnership with the developer.

The city owns all of the block from Kings Highway to Chester Street between 7th and 8th avenues north. It’s 4.35 acres. It also owns most of the block from Chester to York streets between the avenues except the .24-acre old go-kart track owned by Burroughs & Chapin. The city’s land on that block is 1.81 acres. And the city owns most of the block between the avenues from Flagg Street to York Street totaling 1.11 acres. The remaining lot on Flagg Street, a .21-acre vacant lot, is owned by Burroughs & Chapin.

MB demo_JM01.JPG

Coming out of the Fountainbleau Inn basement, Jamie Martin of JMEC checks out what’s been left behind. JMEC is the company that will be demolishing the building. Asbestos removal is expected to continue for a few weeks and then the building off 7th Avenue North and Flagg Street will be demolished. The basement walls will be taken out and dirt will be used to fill in the hole. The Fountainbleau Inn is one of a dozen properties in the downtown area the city has purchased. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

The city-owned land in the downtown area connects up to the Arts and Innovation District across Kings Highway from the 10.6-acre site of the former Myrtle Beach Pavilion and Amusement Park.

The city does not own the old Pavilion site. It’s owned by Burroughs & Chapin and is where the Carolina Country Music Fest is held each summer.

The city does own eight of the nine buildings on 9th Avenue North across the street from the First United Methodist Church of Myrtle Beach in the Arts and Innovation District. Several of those buildings are being leased to the wine bar Tasting Room, Dolly Llama destination dessert shop, Le Manna Bakery, the HTC Aspire Hub and Enhanced Speed & Agility Fitness. The city’s offices for downtown redevelopment are on 9th Avenue North.

MB demo_JM23.JPG

The Myrtle Beach City Council agreed to purchase a pair of neighboring properties on 7th Avenue North on Tuesday. The council agreed to buy 10 other properties in December for $15 million. All of the property is located east of Kings Highway in the downtown area. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Of the 33 parcels of land in what had once been called the Superblock and now called the Arts and Innovation District, the city owns 15 parcels including the center parking lot, an alley beside Grand Strand Brewing Company and the two parcels that make up Nance Plaza. The old Superblock sits where several streets tangle and meet just a few blocks from the ocean. It spans from 9th Avenue North to 8th Avenue North and is hemmed in by Kings Highway/Main Street and Oak Street/Broadway Street.

City documents state the area was targeted because it has been in decline for more than 20 years with deteriorating buildings that has deterred businesses from investing in the city’s traditional center.

725 MB a&i superblock_JM08.JPG

The doors are locked at 503 9th Ave. North in Myrtle Beach as renovations are underway on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. It is not one of six buildings owned by the city of Myrtle Beach on the avenue. But it is planned to be Boteco VIP Latin Bar. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Other matters handled by the city council on Tuesday included an agreement to partner with Horry County, Conway and North Myrtle Beach to create a master plan outlining what to do with $100,000 and participate in the Opioid Remediation Planning Program.

The $100,000 is from opioid litigation settlement agreements from the South Carolina Opioid Funds. Each of the four governments is to receive $25,000 from the litigation settlement agreements.

The creation of the master plan is aimed at addressing the root causes of addiction and overdose, according to city documents.

725 MB a&i superblock_JM16.JPG

An historic marker is outside of Le Manna bakery on 9th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Additionally, the city has agreed to apply for grants of nearly $298,000 to buy rifles, software and defibrillators.

One grant is for about $40,000 from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Programs to buy patrol rifles and accessories to be used by certified police officers during high risk and active shooter threats.

Another grant is for $220,000 from the state Local Cyber Grant Program to upgrade the firewall to protect local government data and cyber security training for city employees.

Finally, the city will also be applying for a $38,000 grant from the CPR Savers to buy 19 automated external defibrillators to replace 14-year-old public access defibrillators.

Janet Morgan is the editor of the Myrtle Beach Herald. Contact her at 843-488-7258 or at janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com.

