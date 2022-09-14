As Myrtle Beach moves forward with redevelopment in the downtown area, city officials are working towards keeping the area from flooding.

The city acquired three properties for stormwater retention following approval of two resolutions during city council’s meeting Tuesday.

Two properties are located along Balsam Street, with one connecting at 8th Avenue North and the other at U.S. 501. The other property is located along Alder Street.

The property acquisitions will cost the city $298,500, said Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker.

With Tuesday’s purchases, the city now controls eight properties between Balsam and Alder Street and between U.S. 501 and 8 th Avenue North. Since April 2022, the city has spent nearly $750,000 on these properties for stormwater retention purchases.

Tucker said the acquisitions are critical to the development of the drainage system linked to the Arts & Innovation District and surrounding areas.

“Those parcels right now that we want to develop, they all drain together,” Tucker said.

Tucker added those areas around the newly acquired properties will help mitigate some minor flooding issues in that general area.

“We have very little chronic flooding in the city but one of the areas that has been problematic is right there at Balsam and 501. That little bit of a dip there on 501, sometimes water will flood there,” Tucker said.

During a workshop meeting on Sept. 1, Tucker provided updates to council and city staff regarding the Arts & Innovation District, saying phase 1B for the downtown master plan is underway. Phase 1B primarily focuses utility infrastructure such as water and sewage lines.

“The sign this sends to everybody locally, and external investors and developers, is we’re doing this,” Tucker told council and city staff. “We’re at a point now where we’re ready to do it.”

Tucker said the flow of the watershed goes west and then south. The properties the city has purchased for stormwater retention are both west and south of the Arts & Innovation District.