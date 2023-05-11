Myrtle Beach leaders plan to talk about the budget later, but city council on Tuesday approved taking out a few loans and increasing stormwater fees.
Council members Mike Lowder, Phil Render, Mike Chestnut and Jackie Hatley agreed to take a deeper dive into the city budget and five-year capital improvement plan rather than give the final votes on the items in Tuesday’s meeting.
City Manager Fox Simons said the budget talks will tentatively be scheduled for June. He said the budget has to be approved before the fiscal year begins on July 1.
The city granted the first of two readings for the $358.2 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year a few weeks ago. The budget does not call for a tax increase, but it does include increases in residents’ monthly water and sewer bills.
It also includes a pay raise for the city’s 914 full time employees while acknowledging the need to fill 114 vacancies in addition to the nine new positions added in various departments such as public works, building maintenance and information technology.
Michelle Shumpert, the city chief financial officer, said the city’s water and sewer bill increases is the city passing on the increased fees imposed by Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority.
The budget also calls for paid parking to be year-round.
Shumpert had said the year-round parking rates won’t affect city residents since residents have parking decals allowing them to park for free.
But, she added, parking revenue in the proposed budget is $2.66 million that includes the $250,000 expected from the year-round fees.
Render said on Tuesday he has questions about the 22% increase in the budget from the $292 million budget of fiscal year 2022-23.
Render has said that although the budget is balanced, he’s concerned about the sustainability over the next few years given lending standards for small business tightening at banks that he thinks may be an “ominous sign for a pending economic slowdown.”
Chestnut agreed more discussion is needed before the final vote.
“We just have more questions. We have time. There’s no rush. We have until the June meeting to talk about it,” Chestnut said after Tuesday’s meeting. “We can talk about the questions at the June meetings.”
Render pointed out he would also like to further discuss the five-year capital improvement plan.
The capital improvement plan resolution requires one reading for approval or rejection. The budget commits the city to capital improvements for the coming fiscal year, but the plan is a baseline for capital improvements in years two through five. The resolution does not require the city to set aside money for projects, but it provides direction to city leaders.
The capital improvement plan includes $264.5 million for a new city complex and renovation of the existing facilities, $12.6 million for the boardwalk revitalization and extension, $58.7 million on the Pelicans baseball stadium renewal and replacement, $49.4 million for stormwater outfall and maintenance and $86.4 million on the projects in the Arts and Innovation District.
Simons has listed funding for the projects as $60.9 million coming from the general revenue and charges for services, $67.8 million in grants and other agency funding, $58.2 million in tourism driven revenue and $546.4 million coming from revenue bonds and “other sources to be determined.”
Render said one of his top priorities is a swimming pool for the southern end of the city that isn’t included in the capital improvement plan other than mentions that it is still in the conception stage.
In addition to postponing the budget and capital improvement plan votes, the council did vote on increasing stormwater fees that are included in the monthly water and sewer bills.
The stormwater fee increase for city residents is $2.05. Currently residents pay $9.30 monthly for the stormwater fee.
Without the increase, city documents state, the stormwater fee will not cover “operations or allow for additional infrastructure improvements to the storm drainage system.”
The city council also approved the first of two readings to borrow $5.4 million from the state to pay for 16 backup generators for sewage pump stations.
Shumpert said the city will save $1.6 million in interest over 20 years by taking a loan at 1.4% from the state rather than a bond issuance at about 3.5%.
Councilman Gregg Smith said currently when the power goes out, pump stations don’t work until city staff drives to the pump stations and hook up generators.
“The goal is a more resilient sewer system, fewer leaks” Smith said.
Borrowing from the same state revolving fund authority, the city approved the first of two readings to borrow $2.55 million for water main pressure regulators at 12 locations that lower the water pressure coming from the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority into the city lines. Of the 12 locations, 10 will be replacement regulators and two will be new regulators.
Shumpert said the city will save about $700,000 in interest over 20 years borrowing the money from the state as opposed to issuing bonds.
