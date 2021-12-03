A Myrtle Beach brass band is making the long trip across the Pacific to the shores of Hawaii to take part in a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Festive Brass of Myrtle Beach will be taking their talents to the shores of Oahu to help pay tribute to the 2,335 service members and 68 civilians who lost their lives in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. It's an achievement that musical director Charles Dumas called the greatest of his near 25-year musical directing career.
“It’s sacred,” said Dumas, who is also the director of bands at Myrtle Beach High School. “This is not just a fly-by-night thing. It’s absolutely paying tribute and honoring everyone who gave their life at Pearl Harbor and for all of the years and years of people that survived it and lived with that their whole life, it’s become a part of their lives and a part of our country’s life.”
Dumas found out about their invite via an email from Music Celebrations International and Kirk Caldwell, Mayor of Honolulu. At first, he didn’t think it was real.
“Obviously that’s the initial reaction,” Dumas chuckled. “Is this real? Is this a hoax? Is this somebody scamming for money or is this the real deal? And when we reached out, they confirmed it was real.”
With the ceremony already filled with orchestras, high school bands and choirs, Dumas said the group was picked because of their uniqueness as a brass band, which solely plays brass instruments such as the French horn, trombone, trumpet and tuba. The group is the only one from South Carolina to be selected to perform.
“They searched and we popped up,” Dumas said. “Thank goodness for Google, I guess.”
According to the group's website, Festive Brass was founded in 1998 by Reverend Lawrence J. Beadle, an English trumpet player who felt the need to create a British-style brass band whose primary mission is to honor and support the local veteran community.
Festive Brass started out with just eight musicians and, almost 25 years later, has grown to nearly 30 musicians, ranging in ages of 18 to 79.
Jennifer Egan, president of Festive Brass, has been a member since 2017. She joined the group after she and her husband moved to the area from northern Illinois. Along with being the president of the group, Egan also plays the French horn, an instrument she has playing since nine years old. However, like some members in the group, there was a nearly two-decade gap of her not playing until she moved to Myrtle Beach.
“I had a couple of long periods of time where I wasn’t playing as I was raising my family,” Egan said. "When we moved here, I just made a commitment to getting back to playing again.”
Egan said some of the members are professionals who are volunteering their time, but a majority of the group are adult musicians who really just want to keeping playing.
“We’ve really found a very cool niche within the ensemble that we really first want to give back to the community to honor our veterans and those that who have served in the military,” Egan said.
While the group is humbled and honored to be invited to participate in such a prestigious event, getting to the Aloha State has taken a massive fundraising effort to ensure that 25 members, along with their families, can make the journey west. Dumas said Festive Brass has done several concerts in the area, including one at Brookgreen Gardens. One member, James Canty, held two recitals to help raise money toward the group’s efforts, Dumas said.
Dumas said Festive Brass has played at several churches in the county, along with some in North Carolina. With each concert, Dumas said concertgoers have been incredibly generous.
“Everywhere we’ve played and everyone we’ve talked to, they’ve opened their heart and financially, they’ve come with open hands,” Dumas said. “Playing at Brookgreen, there was a gentleman that came up to Jen [Egan] and just gave her cash. Every time we talk about what we’re doing and why we’re going, people have been hugely generous.”
Dumas said Festive Brass did receive a grant from the Chapin Foundation.
Within the near 30 members of the group, there are about four Vietnam veterans who are involved with Festive Brass. Dumas said there is an immense amount of pride and dignity in not only seeing the service members perform, but also the reaction from other service members during events on Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
“It makes your heart swell, it really does,” Dumas said. “It’s why I enjoy doing it so much and why it makes it so special for us. It’s different than just giving a concert to give a concert. It’s special to the people that have served our country and there’s no better reason to play for them.”
Both Egan and Dumas have had family members serve in the military. With veterans in their band and having familial ties to the military, Egan knows that being at Pearl Harbor will be very emotional for some, including herself.
“Knowing that this was a very key part of my bringing my own dad into the war,” Egan said.
As the days goes by and it gets closer and closer to takeoff, Dumas said the excitement continues to build.
“I can’t even begin to imagine what it’s going to be like,” Dumas said.
On Monday, Festive Brass held their final rehearsal ahead of the trip to Hawaii. As the preparation portion of their journey comes to an end, Egan feels there is a stronger connection between everyone in the group.
“What we have seen through this journey is that it has built a stronger community within our ensemble,” Egan said. “And also has built a stronger relationship between us and the community in general with Myrtle Beach.”
Festive Brass will start their journey west in the early morning hours of Friday. With time changes and long travel times, the group will arrive in the early morning hours, Hawaiian time, on Saturday.
The group was offered to perform twice, an offer Dumas said they greatly accepted. Festive Brass will perform on Dec. 6 and then once again on Dec. 7, the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
“We’ll get there and get acclimated to everything, give a performance and then be prepared to really knock it out of the park,” Dumas said.
Festive Brass’ final involvement of the ceremony will be laying a wreath at the U.S.S. Arizona Memorial.
Dumas said he’s talked with people about the experience at the memorials at Pearl Harbor, particularly the U.S.S. Arizona Memorial, which acts as a resting place for the 1,102 crew members who died during the attack 80 years ago. The ship still sits off the shores of Oahu, a solemn memory to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. People have described the experience to Dumas as visiting the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C.
“That solemness and that sense of just awe and the weight of the monument and what it stands for,” Dumas said. “That’s going to hit me when I’m standing there at the wreath-laying ceremony at the Arizona. I did the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier one time and it took my breath away. There’s nothing that can describe that feeling.”
