After a dozen years, the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk is getting a facelift.

Construction for the three-phase, $3.7 million dollar, project began earlier this week. The remodel goes from 8th Avenue North to the SkyWheel with the first phase focusing on the businesses in between the former Myrtle Beach Pavilion and Plyler Park.

Phase two will focus on the boardwalk section in front of Plyler Park while phase three will focus on the area in front the pavilion. Phase one is expected to be done around Easter while the remaining two phases are expected to each take a few months to complete, setting up for a fall finish, said city spokesperson Mark Kruea.

“If it goes well, September. But realistically, probably October before it’s finished,” Kruea said.

Dylan Shumpert, the city’s capital department project coordinator, said the new boards are four inches thick and range from 8-16 feet long. He said there will be in nine different colors and are placed strategically throughout the new boardwalk. Shumpert added the brighter colors such as red and blue are located near the front of businesses to draw customers in.

There will also be nautical flags designed into the boardwalk, Shumpert said, adding ‘Myrtle Beach’ will be spelled out in nautical flags in front of the beach volleyball courts. A flag will also be designed into each of the two bump out seating areas that stretch onto the beach, he said.

“We’re still up in the air on exactly what to put there,” Shumpert said.

The original railings will stay in place, Shumpert said, but the tops and caps will be removed and it will be an entirely flat surface. He also said the handrails at the stairs that lead to the beach will also be replaced with wood.

Shumpert added the new wood being laid at the boardwalk is guaranteed to last 50 years.

Currently, there are five workers putting in an upwards of 13-hour workdays to move the project along. The boardwalk will remain open while under construction as well as remain open and usable during Carolina Country Music Fest later this year.