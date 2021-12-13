Myrtle Beach’s Arts and Innovation district has come into clearer view following an illuminating update at December’s city council workshop.

A recent artist’s rendering shows a plaza triangulated by Eighth Avenue North, Ninth Avenue North and Oak Street, where green space intersperses modernist buildings of varying heights.

Plans for public art, outdoor seating and parking spaces abound in the district, which forms a key component of the city's downtown revitalization project.

New businesses have started to board.

On Dec. 2, city council approved Ninth Avenue North’s first new tenant, LeManna’s Bakery. It will vote on a lease for Emerge, a co-working space at its Tuesday meeting.

Downtown Redevelopment Director Lauren Clever said the city is working to attract housing to the district, primarily through mixed-used facilities that combine residential with retail.

“We want residential in the Arts and Innovation district,” Clever said. “We’re looking at a mixed range from market rates to affordable workforce housing.”

Thus far, the city has attracted investment in the region with tax incentives and public-private partnerships.

Notably, the district will be the site of several public projects, such as a new library and performing arts center, which will work in concert with Coastal Carolina University.

It will also include new a police precinct, to replace the current one on North Oak Street, and a civic complex that will place more city departments in the same building.

“What is there currently is not meeting the city’s needs and is old,” Clever said, adding that maintenance was becoming an issue with city buildings.

The new complex will be built around city hall.

To clear space for the project, the city is removing part of Broadway Street and realigning U.S. 501 to lead into Seventh Avenue North, which then leads into Ocean Boulevard.

While a general picture of the district has begun to emerge, many of the details remain unclear as the city awaits more research.