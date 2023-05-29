Melissa Dion, a retired army staff sergeant, carried the photos of six fallen soldiers on a poster board at the Jack Platt Veterans' March and Battlefield Cross Ceremony in Myrtle Beach Monday morning.

She does this every year, but the number of soldiers displayed on her poster grows some years as she learns of more fallen heroes close to home.

"It isn't 'Happy Memorial Day,'" she said. "It's not a happy thing."

529 platt memorial battlefield MB_JM02.JPG

The Jack Platt Veterans’ March is held on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 29, 2023. After the march, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association held a Battlefield Cross Ceremony. Platt, who had been instrumental in organizing the march, died on Aug. 9, 2021. Platt served in the U.S. Navy and was a World War II veteran. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Dion said her mother is called a Blue Star Mother because she has a child who served in the forces. The mothers of the men displayed on her poster board, however, are called Gold Star Mothers because they are the mothers of fallen soldiers.

One of the men on the poster, Adam Gale, an Army sergeant, died in March 2020. Dion said he could change a quiet room into one full of life and laughter.

His father John Gale and his wife Heather Gale were present at the ceremony to honor his memory.

"I just love him dearly," John Gale said. "I miss him sincerely." 

Heather Gale said her husband would have been 42 this year. 

529 platt memorial battlefield MB_JM03.JPG

James “Fire O” Cirulli of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association places the helmet in a Battlefield Cross Ceremony off Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 29, 2023. The ceremony is to honor the fallen. It consists of a soldier’s rifle, boots, a helmet and dog tags. The ceremony was held after the Jack Platt Veterans’ March. Platt, who had been instrumental in organizing the march, died on Aug. 9, 2021. Platt served in the U.S. Navy and was a World War II veteran. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association performed the ceremony that involved a soldier's helmet, dog tags, rifle, boots and a prayer. 

The ceremony was named after Jack Platt, a World War II Navy veteran who lived in Conway and died in 2021. 

