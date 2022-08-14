Cirod Gamble sported a toothy smile as barber Tommy Boyd lowered the reclining chair back to the floor where the boy's feet could touch. As soon as the chair cape and neck strip came off, the 5-year-old hurried across the room to join his brothers and show off his fresh new haircut.
For seven years, school-age children have been getting free haircuts at Cuttin’ Up Barber Shop once a year in August as part of the shop’s annual Back 2 School Extravaganza community event.
“Kids, when they go back to school, a haircut is very important for them,” barber Felix Melecio said, “Just this morning, we had a kid that had a fro on his head. He didn't even know what kind of haircut he wanted. And when I give my haircut, you see how he looks in the mirror, like how he was reacting to that haircut. One less thing to worry about.”
Over a dozen and a half families showed up early this year before the event’s official opening at 9 a.m. to try to be one of the first in a chair, according to longtime Back 2 School Extravaganza helper Dee Young, who is also the shop owner’s mother.
“We've always supported kids, however we could,” she said. “This is something that my son came up with. He had been talking about it for years. And then he just decided to do it to give back to the community because he knows there's so many people that can't afford it.”
A basic haircut at many barber shops or salons can cost upwards of $20 to $25 per person. A simple hair salon appointment can quickly become a lengthy, costly recurring outing for parents with multiple children.
“We give them their free haircut, then that $100 can either be used on supplies or food,” Dee Young said. “We just give it back to the community because it's something that everybody should have.”
Cuttin’ Up Barber Shop owner John Young organized the first free haircut community event in 2014 along with his mother, and has held the event every year with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s to give back to the community,” John said.
While waiting for their haircuts, children and their families were treated to free food and drinks as well as an outside bouncy castle and slide to play on.
David Thomas, a Myrtle Beach resident and parent, said he frequently gets his haircut at Cuttin’ Up Barber Shop, and wanted to get his son ready for school with a trim.
“It’s absolutely great that they’re doing this. It’s a nice community event, brings everyone together. Good for kids and adults,” Thomas said.
Cuttin’ Up Barber Shop completed an estimated 103 free haircuts by the time the event ended at 5 p.m. Sunday, according to Dee Young.
“When you watch them get out of the chair, they have a smile on their face,” she said. “So, they've already been lifted to some point. So, when they get up in the morning, they get dressed with their new clothes. And they got a fresh new cut, they go back to school, they can walk in with a head up, not have to worry about looking bad, being ashamed, being afraid. They can stand up for themselves, because they've gained self-confidence.”
Classes begin Monday, Aug. 15, in Horry County Schools.
