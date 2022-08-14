814 cuttin up free haircuts_JM01.JPG

“What kind of cut do you want?” Brian Owens asks at the Cuttin’ Up Barber Shop annual Back 2 School Extravaganza on 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. The shop’s owner, John Young, said it’s his way of supporting and giving back to the community. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Cirod Gamble sported a toothy smile as barber Tommy Boyd lowered the reclining chair back to the floor where the boy's feet could touch. As soon as the chair cape and neck strip came off, the 5-year-old hurried across the room to join his brothers and show off his fresh new haircut.

For seven years, school-age children have been getting free haircuts at Cuttin’ Up Barber Shop once a year in August as part of the shop’s annual Back 2 School Extravaganza community event. 

814 cuttin up free haircuts_JM02.JPG

Tommy Boyd sprays a child’s head after a cut in the Cuttin’ Up Barber Shop annual Back 2 School Extravaganza on 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. The shop’s owner, John Young, said it’s his way of supporting and giving back to the community. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

“Kids, when they go back to school, a haircut is very important for them,” barber Felix Melecio said, “Just this morning, we had a kid that had a fro on his head. He didn't even know what kind of haircut he wanted. And when I give my haircut, you see how he looks in the mirror, like how he was reacting to that haircut. One less thing to worry about.”

Over a dozen and a half families showed up early this year before the event’s official opening at 9 a.m. to try to be one of the first in a chair, according to longtime Back 2 School Extravaganza helper Dee Young, who is also the shop owner’s mother.

814 cuttin up free haircuts_JM03.JPG

School age children get free cuts at the Cuttin’ Up Barber Shop annual Back 2 School Extravaganza on 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. The shop’s owner, John Young (left), said it’s his way of supporting and giving back to the community. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

“We've always supported kids, however we could,” she said. “This is something that my son came up with. He had been talking about it for years. And then he just decided to do it to give back to the community because he knows there's so many people that can't afford it.”

A basic haircut at many barber shops or salons can cost upwards of $20 to $25 per person. A simple hair salon appointment can quickly become a lengthy, costly recurring outing for parents with multiple children.

“We give them their free haircut, then that $100 can either be used on supplies or food,” Dee Young said. “We just give it back to the community because it's something that everybody should have.”

814 cuttin up free haircuts_JM04.JPG

School age children get free cuts at the Cuttin’ Up Barber Shop annual Back 2 School Extravaganza on 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. The shop’s owner, John Young, said it’s his way of supporting and giving back to the community. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Cuttin’ Up Barber Shop owner John Young organized the first free haircut community event in 2014 along with his mother, and has held the event every year with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s to give back to the community,” John said.

While waiting for their haircuts, children and their families were treated to free food and drinks as well as an outside bouncy castle and slide to play on.

David Thomas, a Myrtle Beach resident and parent, said he frequently gets his haircut at Cuttin’ Up Barber Shop, and wanted to get his son ready for school with a trim.

“It’s absolutely great that they’re doing this. It’s a nice community event, brings everyone together. Good for kids and adults,” Thomas said.

Cuttin’ Up Barber Shop completed an estimated 103 free haircuts by the time the event ended at 5 p.m. Sunday, according to Dee Young.

814 cuttin up free haircuts_JM05.JPG

In the side room, Isidore “Junior” Pickett gets the scissors ready at the Cuttin’ Up Barber Shop during the annual Back 2 School Extravaganza on 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. The shop’s owner, John Young, said it’s his way of supporting and giving back to the community. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

“When you watch them get out of the chair, they have a smile on their face,” she said. “So, they've already been lifted to some point. So, when they get up in the morning, they get dressed with their new clothes. And they got a fresh new cut, they go back to school, they can walk in with a head up, not have to worry about looking bad, being ashamed, being afraid. They can stand up for themselves, because they've gained self-confidence.”

Classes begin Monday, Aug. 15, in Horry County Schools.

Fresh, free cuts at Cuttin' Up Barber Shop in Myrtle Beach

1 of 12

