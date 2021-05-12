Myrtle Beach-area attorney Jonny McCoy is rolling out a new app to help people find support groups online.
The app, White Flag, allows each user to press a button that raises a white flag, then select one of three filters to identify their challenges.
“‘Something’s up’ is for a recent event, ‘coping’ is related to a loss or addiction, and ‘background’ is for an overarching problem with things like life or work,” McCoy said.
McCoy said the idea came out of his experiences with post-traumatic stress disorder following his wrongful arrest in 2009.
“When I was in jail overnight, I witnessed someone committing suicide,” he said, adding that he feared seeking help afterwards. “I was afraid that the BAR would find out. I was afraid my clients would find out. So I kept it in until I attempted suicide.”
After the attempt, he found solace in group therapy while undergoing in-patient treatment. “Once I found someone who I could tell the truth to who wouldn’t judge me or call the authorities on me or in some way stigmatize me — I felt more normal,” he said.
Now, with a $500,000 investment from a local donor whose name has not been released, McCoy has developed an app to help connect people struggling with mental health.
The algorithm directs users to a list of anonymous accounts based on their selected filters. Users can narrow the search radius by city or state and, once matched, send messages asking to connect and open up larger support groups.
White Flag also includes a hotline button, which links to the numbers for suicide prevention lines and LGBTQ+ support lines among others.
McCoy emphasized that the app is not a substitute for professional help.
“We do alert our users that there’s no professional advice,” he said, “and if someone is giving advice that is harmful to please report them.”
Asked about the potential for abuse, McCoy said the app has built in safeguards.
“On top of the anonymity, if a person gets abusive or violates privacy, in your chat window is a block and report button,” he said. “If they’re blocked that goes directly to the admin team, which reviews your conversation and reserves the right to contact authorities, even though we don’t have to, or permanently ban someone.”
While the platform doesn’t assume liability if someone threatens harm to themselves or others, McCoy said the tutorial clearly outlines the recommended course of action should that occur.
The terms and conditions also block the sale of user data, though McCoy said the developers will collect them to enhance use of the app.
The app will be released for free for Apple and Android users in mid-June. McCoy said advertisements may be added down the line.
