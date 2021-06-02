The four artists to be shown in the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum this summer give the community a rather timely opportunity to see how some individuals have internalized and then externalized their perceptions of the world.

“I think we've all been thinking more and more about our environments and how we might adapt them to better suit our needs, both physically and mentally, after having been cooped up in our homes — for many of us, working remotely — since the onset of the pandemic,” said Liz Cooper, museum curator. “I think these exhibitions come at a time when these thoughts are all still fresh in our consciousness, and it may be through this lens that we experience them.”

Cooper said each year the museum has a theme — “new perspectives” for 2021 — and she selects artists from a running list of potential exhibit material to run concurrently with work compliments each other. The work is sourced from artists, private lenders, galleries and other museums from all over the country.

Cooper also said the work to be on display on the main floor by three of the artists — Edward Rice, Lynne Clibanoff and Joe Karlovec — tie in especially well with this year’s theme, as they all contain architectural motifs or examine different spaces. Leo Twiggs’ exhibit, on the second level, addresses this theme by touching on social issues.

Twiggs’ exhibit, titled Resilience, will run from June 1 through Aug. 28 and contains 30 batik artworks, some of which date back to 1969. Batik is an approach to creating colorful designs on textiles that involves applying wax to the areas to be left undyed. This process causes cracks to appear on the surface, giving the works of art a slightly weathered look.

Twiggs said he began experimenting with this method after he was introduced to it while he attended the Art Institute of Chicago. He was interested in using it as a painting technique, which, he said, no one else had done before. Instead of leaving the fabric as a wall hanging, he mounts it onto a board. He started working on larger surfaces as he explored the medium and honed his artistic voice. Since his batiks take a considerable amount of time to create — for him, usually three weeks to a month for one artwork — he works on several at once, which correlates with his working in series.

With some of his pieces featuring Confederate flags, or one series entitled Mother Emanuel after the Emanuel A.M.E. Church shooting, Twiggs’ work has compelling social and political overtones. In a way, his batiks are often an analysis of perspective — his own, the ones people prefer to see or the ones people turn away from.

In one stance, the series Blues at the Beach examines the disparity between the more commercialized version of a landmark in Myrtle Beach that profits off of the legacy of the original one.

“I wanted to draw attention to the fact that people ride down and see the House of Blues and go there, when they can go down the street and see the real House of Blues,” Twiggs said. “All those old joints that used to be jumping in the ‘40s and ‘50s — some are gone, some are ragged — but they’re still there.”

Twiggs said having an eye on these places, ways of life and perspectives allows him to paint things that people haven’t really seen.

“I remember having a show and a woman at the show said, ‘Oh, I just love those boys, those figures of those little girls playing around,'” Twiggs said. “'But why do you paint them so lonely, so alienated?’ I said, ‘I see these kids every day, don’t you? When I was coming to the opening of the show, I saw children just like that.’ She said, ‘I didn’t see them.’ I said, ‘I know; that’s why I paint what I do.’”

Karlovec’s exhibit, titled Private Property, opens June 8 and will run through Sept. 4. There are 12 large-scale textile installations that incorporate photographic details of paintings and architectural spaces. He uses a jacquard loom, which mechanically weaves textiles, to have photographic images woven directly into fabric. He then cuts the fabric and arranges them into collages. This is a completely new body of work that has not been shown before.

“This is my first museum solo show so I’m very excited for people to see it,” Karlovec said. “I want the scale of the work to meet the gravity of this moment. When viewing the work, I want to compel people to navigate their own internal, external challenges of living in this strange place we call earth.”

Karlovec said he has been drawing for as long as he can remember and that his exploration of the subject of landscape urbanism started in the design field, later through drawing, printmaking, painting, photography and now through jacquard textile installations. And he has been exploring this topic for over a decade. He earned his BFA in interior architecture from the Cleveland Institute of Art and briefly studied landscape architecture at the Knowlton School of Architecture at Ohio State University. Afterward, he pursued his MFA in painting from Kent State University.

Rice’s exhibit, titled Beyond Depiction, will be on display from June 15 to Sept. 4. It includes 36 architectural models that span 26 years of Rice’s career.

Clibanoff’s Inside Out will open June 22 and will be shown through Sept. 4. It will feature her miniature, three-dimensional dioramas of various interiors.

Pat Goodwin, executive director of the museum, said they feature about 12 exhibits in their 11 galleries in any given year.

Goodwin also said the museum would host exhibition opening receptions, artists’ talks, tours and sometimes artist-led workshops before the pandemic. If circumstances permit, they hope to host these again in the fall.

The museum, located at 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., is free to the public and is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.