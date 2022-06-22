A Myrtle Beach art museum could be on the move.
The Franklin G. Burroughs - Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum could be making its way to the Arts and Innovation district in downtown Myrtle Beach. Its current building at 3100 S. Ocean Blvd. would remain while a state-of-the-art building would be built in the downtown area.
On Tuesday, Patricia Goodwin, executive director of the art museum, accepted a $50,000 check from the Waccamaw Community Foundation that will go toward a feasibility study to better understand the potential move.
“This really will determine the future,” Goodwin said. “We love what we do and we think we offer great exhibitions and programs but to get the input from the community? That’s really going to be key.”
Mike Mancuso, executive director of WCF, said a recent survey conducted by the foundation indicated their donors are interested in supporting the arts as the arts was the second highest priority.
“They’re interested in a number of things,” Mancuso said, adding the foundation is looking to add funding streams to the foundation for the arts.
The overall cost of the feasibility study is $73,940. A $25,000 donation from an anonymous donor fulfilled the remaining cost.
“This will help determine what a new art museum would look like,” Goodwin said.
The foundation, along with the Knight Foundation, also presented a $50,000 check to Partnership Grand Strand, a nonprofit linked with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. The $50,000 will be used over a five-year span.
Karen Riordan, president and CEO of the chamber, said the money is a boost as the chamber continues to get the word out about its endeavors. The money will go to Partnership Grand Strand’s overall goal of raising $3 million that will be used to help revitalize downtown Myrtle Beach.
“That’s a nice chunk to receive from one foundation,” Riordan said. “We’re still going out and talking to people in the business community. We will be talking with other foundations like Waccamaw Community Foundation, like the Knight Foundation to see if they also believe in our vision.”
So far, Partnership Grand Strand has raised $2.4 million of its $3 million goal, Riordan said.
Riordan said the two checks handed out Tuesday go hand in hand with improvements being made to the Arts and Innovation District.
“We are receiving these monies to work on those initiatives for the community, but part of that is indeed revitalizing downtown and just making it a hip, cool place for locals to go to but also visitors,” Riordan said.
In years past, the art museum has housed the works of Ansel Adams, Norman Rockwell and even exhibits that featured the popular LEGO bricks. Riordan believes those types of exhibits add to the prominence of the Arts and Innovation District.
“To have that kind of energy that an art museum, children’s museum, theaters, those kinds of creative, artistic endeavors right downtown in the Arts and Innovation District will give it a lot of life,” Riordan said.
Moving forward, the feasibility study will be conducted by AK Cultural Planning and will provide information to leaders and board members of the museum on the potential move to the Arts and Innovation District. There is no current timetable on when the feasibility study will be complete.
“That’s new territory for us,” Mancuso said. “At the end of the day, we want them to take as much time as they need to get it right. We really need to know the details.”
Goodwin said she has a feeling the results will come sooner rather than later.
“We’ve been talking about this for a while,” Goodwin said. “I don’t think any of us want to see anymore time go by.”
Goodwin said she is looking forward to hearing what the community wants, whether it’s more gallery space, more classroom space, an auditorium or a restaurant.
In the meantime, community members can help the art museum by donating through its website or by becoming members of the museum. For more information on becoming a member, visit https://myrtlebeachartmuseum.org/south-carolina-art-museum/memberships/.
The Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum is currently featuring the works Frida Kahlo in their “The World of Frida” exhibit, which runs until Sep. 24. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. It is free to visit.
