The Myrtle Beach area and other parts of Horry County could see severe thunderstorms and temperatures dropping into the 20s this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Victoria Oliva, meteorologist with the NWS in Wilmington, said the area should see an increase in rain later in the day Friday, though it is not expected to be severe.

Chances of severe weather are predicted Friday night and into Saturday morning, with wind gusts up to 40 mph as a cold front approaches, Oliva said.

“Severe wise, we are expecting the main threat to be wind gusts with isolated tornadoes possible,” Oliva said of the Friday night and Saturday morning forecast.

On Saturday, forecasters predict a high of 67 degrees and temperatures around 27 degrees overnight Saturday in the Myrtle Beach area and inland areas like Conway and Loris.

Oliva said forecasters don’t expect icy conditions as the area will dry out fast. However, the main concern is the cold weather’s impact to plants that have begun to grow during warm weather over the last couple of weeks.

Temperatures should remain cool Sunday, with a high of 48 degrees and a low of 39, but are expected to warm up as the new week begins.

Oliva said the area is expected to have above normal temperatures throughout the next two to four weeks, though there is a chance of another freeze.