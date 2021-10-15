The Myrtle Beach area is forecast to see mostly sunny days ahead, with low temperatures dropping into the 50s, making for a good weekend to spend outside, according to the National Weather Service.

After a sunny skies expected Friday, the area could see a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers Saturday during that day and into the night. The high Saturday is 84 in Myrtle Beach, with a low of 54.

In the Conway and Loris areas, expect high temps around 88 degrees Saturday and lows around 51, which may make perfect weather for the day-long Loris Bog-Off Festival. Sunny skies are expected, other than a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. On Sunday, high temperatures are expected to drop to about 70 degrees.

Forecasters are calling for a sunny day Sunday and a high of 69 in the Myrtle Beach area. Sunday's low is 51. High temperatures are expected to remain in the low 70s into next week, according to the NWS.

If you plan to spend most of your weekend out and about, here is a guide to fall festivities in Horry County.