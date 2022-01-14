Cooler temperatures and rain are expected in the Myrtle Beach area this weekend, the National Weather Service predicts.

The NWS has issued a hazardous weather outlook for coastal, central and northern Horry County, which warns of a brief period of freezing rain early Sunday.

The temperature is forecast to drop to about 36 degrees Friday night, followed by a high of 51 Saturday and partly cloudy skies, according to the NWS.

As Saturday night approaches, chances of rain are possible in the area. The NWS predicts a low of 38 degrees overnight Saturday.

By Sunday, forecasters expect a 100% chance of rain in the Myrtle Beach area, with a high of 58 degrees. Chances of rain are forecast to decrease Sunday night, which is expected to see a low of 36 degrees, according to the NWS. Rain is expected to be heavy at times on Sunday.

Sunny skies are predicted for Monday, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Low temperatures are forecast to stick around into the new week, with a high of 49 degrees and low of 31 Monday.