Communities around Horry County are set to honor those who have served in branches of the military through ceremonies on Veterans Day.
Below is a list of events and ceremonies across the county where the community can participate in honoring those who answered the call of duty.
Conway
The American Legion Horry Post 111 is holding a Veterans Banquet on Thursday, Nov. 11. The banquet will be held at 104 Laurel St., next to Chanti's. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and the event begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person. For more information, contact Post Adjutant Dave Goodman at 843-365-5669 or at Dave.Goodman@horrypost111.org.
There will be a Veterans Day Celebration at the Old County Courthouse in Conway from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Myrtle Beach
The city of Myrtle Beach is holding its Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on North Oak Street. The ceremony will be held inside Ballrooms D-E. It is sponsored by the Military Appreciation Committee and the city of Myrtle Beach. Parking for the event is free. For more information, call 843-918-1014.
In an effort to give back, a Myrtle Beach car wash is giving a helping hand to those who are currently serving or have served. Autoworx Car Wash and Detail Center on South Kings Highway is offering free hand car washes all day Thursday to veterans and active-duty military personnel.
“This is just one small way we can thank our military heroes for their commitment and sacrifice on a day set aside to honor their service,” Mark Johnson, owner of Autoworx, said in a press release.
The free car washes will be given rain or shine and qualifications are based on the honor system, the release said. As cars are being washed, veterans can schedule advanced detailing services, including Ceramic Pro coatings, interior steam cleaning and clay bar treatments, at a daily discount. Autoworx will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Veterans Organization of Cresswind will hold its annual commemoration of Veterans Day to remember and honor the veterans of the community who served in the armed forces. The ceremony will feature a roll call, where the names of the deceased veterans are called out 3 times, with no response, followed by a family member of the veteran walking up to the memorial flagpole with an inscribed brick of their loved one. Each brick contains the name, rank, military service and the conflict in which they served, when appropriate.
The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Memorial Flagpole behind the Cresswind Community Center off Farrow Parkway in the Market Common. Refreshments will be served following the ceremony.
North Myrtle Beach
The city of North Myrtle Beach will hold a Veterans Day Service at Veterans Plaza at the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The event is hosted by American Legion Post 186 and VFW Post 10804 and will include posting of colors by the American Legion Honor Guard, the National Anthem and an opening prayer.
Retired Chief Master Sergeant Christopher N. Vandenberg will be the guest speaker at the event. Vandenberg served in the Air Force for nearly three decades, from April 1984 until his retirement from active duty in June 2011. His assignments took across every state and over a dozen countries. Vandenberg served as non-commissioned officer in charge of policy and legislative initiatives, and non-commissioned officer in charge of war planning during Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm and other anti-terrorism initiatives while being assigned to the Pentagon and surrounding agencies for 17 years.
The closing portion of the ceremony will include a flag ceremony, 21-gun salute, Taps and a closing prayer.
Surfside Beach
On the south end of the county, Surfside Beach will hold a memorial service Thursday to honor past, present and future veterans. The service is set to start at 2 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial in Passive Park next to the Surfside Library at the corner of Surfside Drive and Willow Drive.
Area closings
The following government offices will be closed Thursday in observance of Veterans Day:
- City of Conway offices
- All Horry County Government offices, except for Public Safety Operations
- Loris Town Hall
- City of Myrtle Beach offices and facilities
- Surfside Beach Town Hall
