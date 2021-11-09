Communities around Horry County are set to honor those who have served in branches of the military through ceremonies on Veterans Day.

Below is a list of events and ceremonies across the county where the community can participate in honoring those who answered the call of duty.

Conway

The American Legion Horry Post 111 is holding a Veterans Banquet on Thursday, Nov. 11. The banquet will be held at 104 Laurel St., next to Chanti's. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and the event begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person. For more information, contact Post Adjutant Dave Goodman at 843-365-5669 or at Dave.Goodman@horrypost111.org.

There will be a Veterans Day Celebration at the Old County Courthouse in Conway from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Myrtle Beach

The city of Myrtle Beach is holding its Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on North Oak Street. The ceremony will be held inside Ballrooms D-E. It is sponsored by the Military Appreciation Committee and the city of Myrtle Beach. Parking for the event is free. For more information, call 843-918-1014.

In an effort to give back, a Myrtle Beach car wash is giving a helping hand to those who are currently serving or have served. Autoworx Car Wash and Detail Center on South Kings Highway is offering free hand car washes all day Thursday to veterans and active-duty military personnel.

“This is just one small way we can thank our military heroes for their commitment and sacrifice on a day set aside to honor their service,” Mark Johnson, owner of Autoworx, said in a press release.

The free car washes will be given rain or shine and qualifications are based on the honor system, the release said. As cars are being washed, veterans can schedule advanced detailing services, including Ceramic Pro coatings, interior steam cleaning and clay bar treatments, at a daily discount. Autoworx will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.