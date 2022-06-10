Myrtle Beach is about to get a second helping of Walk-On’s Bistreaux.
The franchise, which features Louisiana and Americana cuisine, will open its second restaurant at 101 N. Strand Parkway in front of the Shoppes at South Strand Commons, across from Target in the Surfside area, according to a release from the company.
The restaurant will be open to the public in July and is the fourth Walk-On’s to open in the Carolinas. In a press release, Brandon Landry, founder and CEO, said the addition of another Walk-On’s is a testament to how the restaurant knows “how to satisfy locals and visitors alike with our delicious food and signature drink options.”
“I know our Walk-On’s team will continue taking great care of the Myrtle Beach community,” Landry said in the release.
Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU, founded Walk-On’s in 2003 and the franchise has expanded to 60 restaurants across 12 different states.
The latest addition to the Myrtle Beach area will be owned and operated by Jason and Amy Sardowski, who run three other Walk-On’s franchises, including the other Myrtle Beach location at 61 Rodeo Dr. off U.S. Highway 501, near Tanger Outlets.
Jason Sadowski said they’re proud to be opening a second restaurant in the area and continuing to “spread the Taste of Louisiana that everyone here loves.”
“This has been a great area for families to vacation for years and it’s grown, adding more residents over the last decade,” Jason Sadowski said in the release. “We believe those wanting to escape the beach or their home kitchens will find the perfect refuge with a cold drink and some scratch-made signature menu items at Walk-On’s!”
The Sardowskis plan to open a fifth location (a Clemson restaurant) later this summer.
Walk-On’s menu features a combination of Americana and Cajun style dishes that are made from scratch and use fresh ingredients. Guests may start their visit with some Devils on Horseback, or fried shrimp, cream cheese, pickled jalapenos – all wrapped in bacon, before moving onto the main courses, which feature sandwiches, po’boys and Louisiana classics like crawfish etouffee and duck and andouille gumbo.
Guests can wash down their meal with a variety of drink options from spirits to everyday brews including Angry Orchard and Budweiser.
The new restaurant will encompass nearly 7,000 square feet and will feature an 855-square-foot patio.
According to the release, the new opening is projected to bring about 200 jobs to the Myrtle Beach community.
