Max Strader walked toward the cheers at the nurse’s station at Grand Strand Medical Center.
There was a large bronze bell on top of a granite countertop. The 17-year-old fixed his eyes on the bell and ran his fingers through his long blonde hair.
“Are we good?” he asked, looking around the room.
Once he got the all clear, it was a simple, yet powerful motion. He rang the bell marking the end of a nearly nine-month journey for the St. James High School graduate.
On Halloween night 2021 Strader was riding his motorcycle when he was T-boned on S.C. 707 at Holmestown Road near his home.
He remembers the accident vividly.
“I had lifted up my face mask and was just screaming for help,” he said.
Strader recalled an off-duty emergency medical technician was one of the first people to help calm him down and get a tourniquet around his leg.
“There ended up being a few other cars stopped and another guy took off his belt. I let them take off my belt so I had three belts around my leg,” Strader said.
The collision ultimately cost Strader his lower left leg.
“I was pretty aware that I was going to lose my leg,” he recalled. “I was more thinking if I was going to be OK and live. I was very glad when I did wake up after surgery. I’m glad that I’m still OK and that’s really what I focused on. That I’m still alive and I get to walk again.”
Strader spent several weeks in the hospital, including Thanksgiving.
He spent the next several months going in and out of the hospital for checkups and physical therapy. Despite being involved in a traumatic incident, Strader said he never lost his sense of humor.
“I laughed my way through this because humor is how I stay me,” he said.
That humor was obvious Thursday morning as he wore a grey-colored shirt that read “Just a Flesh Wound” while he spent about two hours touring Grand Strand Medical Center, revisiting highlights from his road to recovery.
He also said he had good people around him from his family, friends and the medical team.
“There was a plethora of people that I could talk to if I ever needed to,” Strader said. “All the people around here, that’s what helped me get through this.”
Strader began his victory lap with a stop at the ambulance bay before the operating room he was taken to immediately after arriving at Grand Strand. Strader also visited the surgical suite where he had multiple operations on his leg as well as the insensitive care unit where he stayed following operations.
Strader expressed his gratitude to all the hospital staff.
“I literally wouldn’t be here if they weren’t there to help me,” he said. “Dr. Pepe, the surgeon I had, he’s the reason I’m still alive. I couldn’t be more grateful to that team.”
He also extended that gratitude to community members and their efforts with fundraising.
“It was insane,” he said, adding he wanted to go to the fundraising events and thank all those helping. “It was more than I ever could’ve asked for. It really helped me. I realized how much I meant to a bunch of people.”
As this chapter on Strader’s life closes, another one will soon begin. That chapter will still include motorcycles, he said.
“I’ve liked cars and motorcycles since I can remember,” he said. “There’s nothing that would stop me from building cars and bikes. My plan is for that to be my job and take that as far as it’ll take me.”
He added that he plans to get a Harley-Davidson LiveWire, an electrical motorcycle that doesn’t require to shift gears.
“I don’t have an ankle to shift gears with,” Strader joked, adding that he will miss the sound of his old Harley-Davidson.
Strader said he plans to get his own apartment and attend Horry Georgetown Technical College then on to the University of Northwestern Ohio to get his degree in automotive high-performance mechanics and supervision. He said the school’s location is perfect for just riding around.
“It is nothing but back roads so I'm just going to take my time and cruise,” Strader said.
Strader encourages others in similar situations to stay the course and work to get better each day.
“There’s definitely a road to recovery and it’s not as short as we’d like it to be but when you’re back, you’re back,” he said. “You’ll get better and that’s what matters. It’s very easy to get caught up over the injury and what’s happened but you got to push through.”
