Max Strader walked toward the cheers at the nurse’s station at Grand Strand Medical Center.

There was a large bronze bell on top of a granite countertop. The 17-year-old fixed his eyes on the bell and ran his fingers through his long blonde hair.

“Are we good?” he asked, looking around the room.

Once he got the all clear, it was a simple, yet powerful motion. He rang the bell marking the end of a nearly nine-month journey for the St. James High School graduate.

On Halloween night 2021 Strader was riding his motorcycle when he was T-boned on S.C. 707 at Holmestown Road near his home.

He remembers the accident vividly.

“I had lifted up my face mask and was just screaming for help,” he said.

Strader recalled an off-duty emergency medical technician was one of the first people to help calm him down and get a tourniquet around his leg.

“There ended up being a few other cars stopped and another guy took off his belt. I let them take off my belt so I had three belts around my leg,” Strader said.

The collision ultimately cost Strader his lower left leg.

“I was pretty aware that I was going to lose my leg,” he recalled. “I was more thinking if I was going to be OK and live. I was very glad when I did wake up after surgery. I’m glad that I’m still OK and that’s really what I focused on. That I’m still alive and I get to walk again.”

Strader spent several weeks in the hospital, including Thanksgiving.

He spent the next several months going in and out of the hospital for checkups and physical therapy. Despite being involved in a traumatic incident, Strader said he never lost his sense of humor.

“I laughed my way through this because humor is how I stay me,” he said.

That humor was obvious Thursday morning as he wore a grey-colored shirt that read “Just a Flesh Wound” while he spent about two hours touring Grand Strand Medical Center, revisiting highlights from his road to recovery.