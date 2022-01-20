Across the Myrtle Beach area and the Palmetto State, people are prepping for a potential winter storm that is forecast to make its way through the area over the weekend, bringing ice, sleeting rain and the possibility of snow.
As of Thursday morning, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington, North Carolina, has issued an ice storm warning for Horry County and surrounding areas, which will start late Thursday night and is expected to last until Saturday.
“We have a very strong cold front coming through early Friday morning, with temperatures being below freezing and we are expecting freezing rain,” said Tim Armstrong, meteorologist at the NWS Wilmington.
Armstrong said the Myrtle Beach area could see anywhere from a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch Thursday night with the rain and ice.
While the temperature is expected to be in the mid-60s Thursday, the temperature will drop to below freezing Thursday and into Friday, getting as low as 26 degrees. The NWS is forecasting the rain to start after 9 p.m. Thursday and, with a 90% chance of rain Friday, the Myrtle Beach area could see anywhere from a quarter to a half inch of rainfall.
The wind is also expected to pick up, Armstrong said. Wind speeds are currently forecast anywhere between seven and 16 miles per hour, with some gusts reaching as high as 24 miles per hour.
“We have a low pressure that forms on the [cold] front offshore,” Armstrong said. “The winds won’t be as strong as the winds we experienced last Sunday, which saw gusts get up to 40 miles per hour, but in terms of the weather we will see, the ice will be worse.”
Friday’s high is forecast to be near 34 and if the threat of ice isn’t enough, there is a chance of snow Friday and Saturday morning. According to the NWS, freezing rain and sleet is expected before 1 a.m. Friday into Saturday, then a chance of sleet between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m.
Armstrong said there is a small chance that snow – yes, snow – will fall on the Grand Strand over the next few days. However, for those who want to see the rare snow fall in Myrtle Beach, you’ll have to get up early.
The forecast calls for a chance of snow and sleet after 4 a.m. and then a chance of snow before 7 a.m. Saturday.
“If you’re very lucky, when you wake up in the morning before the temperatures rise, you may see a few snowflakes on rooftops and the grass,” Armstrong said. “However, this will not be a big snowstorm in the slightest.”
On Wednesday, local and state governments updated emergency management response to the threat of the impending winter storm. Governor Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon ahead of the storm while the City of Conway moved to OPCON 2, meaning the city will operate in an enhanced state of awareness and emergency plans are beginning to be implemented.
Horry County Schools announced Wednesday evening that school will be moved to virtual learning Friday ahead of the impending winter storm threat. Horry-Georgetown Technical College (HGTC) will operate virtually as well Friday. Coastal Carolina University will operate normally Thursday but resort to virtual learning Friday and Saturday, according to an email sent to students, faculty and staff sent by university provost Dan Ennis Wednesday night.
Armstrong urges people to stay safe on the roads should they go out.
“Bridges will be the first to get slick,” Armstrong said. “Conditions will continue to get worse from Friday into Friday night as the air gets colder and colder.”
Armstrong said the precipitation should end by Saturday morning and as temperatures will rise throughout the day Saturday, melting away the remnants of the winter storm.
“On Saturday afternoon, most areas should have safe driving conditions again,” Armstrong said.
