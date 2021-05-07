The Rat Hole in Socastee can’t wait to serve $1 beers and host a week full of its claim-to-fame motorcycle rodeo events after taking the year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m expecting a big year,” said Buster Brown, an owner of the Rat Hole. “I think we are going to have a record breaking year.”

The Harley Bike Week Spring Rally officially kicks off Friday along the Grand Strand, with the main concert line ups, burnout contests and rodeos beginning Monday. The annual event, which brings out locals and bikers from across the country, lasts through May 16.

Suck Bang Blow, a popular bike week stop in Murrells Inlet, has performers including Colt Ford, Josh Brannon Band and Rick Monroe.

“This is probably the best line up we’ve ever had,” said Bill Barber, one of SBB’s organizers.

Barber said they expect a big crowd and have beefed up the amount of bartenders and security to handle the crowd.

“It’s all mother nature determining how many people come,” Barber said of the weather. “Everyone comes to Suck Bang Blow first. After they come to us, they go check out other places.”

The Rat Hole has a higher-than-average amount of rodeo contestants and vendors signed up for the big week, Brown said.

The National Weather Service is calling for high temperatures in the 70s throughout the week, and hot weather doesn’t intimidate Brown.

“The hotter it is the more you have to cool off with beverages,” Brown said.

After not hosting bike week last year, Brown said they are looking forward to getting back into rally mode.

“Just being around the people — I think that’s the most exciting thing for me. Seeing the crowds come back,” Brown said. “Everyone has been away from each other for so long due to this covid thing. That’s what we’re all about at the Rat Hole. We love to see people have a great time.”