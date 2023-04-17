“This is overwhelming,” Tyler Watkins (right) says through tears as Vince Canfora lays out a donation of 11 decks with sets of wheels, trunks, pads and helmets worth about $3,000. Watkins recently relocated to Pavones, Costa Rica, and attended a grand opening of a skate ramp in the small village. He said children are sharing skateboards so they can all learn to skate. Watkins said money is tight in the village that’s a surfing magnet. Canfora said on Thursday, April 13, 2023, his mission in Pavones and locally is to get children off the fence watching skaters and turn them into skaters. “It altered my life,” he said of getting a hand-me-down board growing up in Myrtle Beach on 15th Avenue South and Yaupon Street. “We didn’t have two nickels to rub together.” Canfora operates the nonprofit from the back of Good Vibes Surf & Skate Shop on Broadway Street in Myrtle Beach. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The Heart of Stoke team stand with Tyler Watkins (upper left) as the nonprofit makes a donation of 11 decks with sets of wheels, trunks, pads and helmets worth about $3,000 to the children of Pavones, Costa Rica. Watkins attended a grand opening of a skate ramp in the small village shortly after he moved there from the Grand Strand earlier this year. He said children are sharing skateboards so they can all learn to skate. Watkins said money is tight in the village that’s a surfing magnet. The Heart of Stoke team members are, from left, Ron “Krash” Kissell, founder Vince Canfora and Thomas Tier. The nonprofit operates from the back of Good Vibes Surf & Skate Shop on Broadway Street in Myrtle Beach. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
When Tyler Watkins moved to Pavones, Costa Rica, he quickly noticed that children in the small remote village love to skateboard.
Multiple kids would take turns using just one skateboard, he said, and the only concrete structure they had to ride on was a small ramp that the community worked hard to construct.
“This skate ramp has become a community gathering,” Watkins said. “It’s the only concrete surface in town because everything else is dirt road.”
He said it’s great that the young community is so willing to share skateboards, but that he wanted to get them more.
That’s where a Myrtle Beach area nonprofit was able to help.
The Heart of Stoke Foundation, which earned its nonprofit status earlier this year, aims to keep kids in low-income communities on the straight-and-narrow through skateboarding, founder Vince Canfora said.
The foundation is donating 11 skateboards, 11 sets of safety pads and t-shirts totaling about $3,000 dollars to Pavones.
The people of Pavones have a lot of pride in their small surfing community, Watkins said. They are proud of their skate ramp and they look out for one another. Parents and other family members gather daily at the skate ramp to watch the kids, which are sometimes as young as 4-years-old, have their turn.
Respect in Pavones, Watkins said, is unearned. There is little job opportunity in the area, but when the waves are good, surfers from around the world gather and the locals there are happy and content with their family-centered lives.
The donation from Heart of Stoke will be annual, Canfora said, so by around this time next year, even more Pavones locals will have a skateboard and the necessary safety equipment.
The community is also working to expand upon their ramp, which can only hold one to two skaters at a time, Watkins said.
Canfora said that his goal for Heart of Stoke was for it to be a national organization, but now that Watkins reached out on behalf of Pavones, the foundation is already international within its first year.
The nonprofit is accepting donations through their website as well as candidate recommendations which help the foundation find out about kids whose lives are in need of a positive impact and a skateboard.
