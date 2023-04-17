When Tyler Watkins moved to Pavones, Costa Rica, he quickly noticed that children in the small remote village love to skateboard.

Multiple kids would take turns using just one skateboard, he said, and the only concrete structure they had to ride on was a small ramp that the community worked hard to construct.

“This skate ramp has become a community gathering,” Watkins said. “It’s the only concrete surface in town because everything else is dirt road.”

He said it’s great that the young community is so willing to share skateboards, but that he wanted to get them more.

That’s where a Myrtle Beach area nonprofit was able to help.

The Heart of Stoke Foundation, which earned its nonprofit status earlier this year, aims to keep kids in low-income communities on the straight-and-narrow through skateboarding, founder Vince Canfora said.

The foundation is donating 11 skateboards, 11 sets of safety pads and t-shirts totaling about $3,000 dollars to Pavones.

The people of Pavones have a lot of pride in their small surfing community, Watkins said. They are proud of their skate ramp and they look out for one another. Parents and other family members gather daily at the skate ramp to watch the kids, which are sometimes as young as 4-years-old, have their turn.

Respect in Pavones, Watkins said, is unearned. There is little job opportunity in the area, but when the waves are good, surfers from around the world gather and the locals there are happy and content with their family-centered lives.

The donation from Heart of Stoke will be annual, Canfora said, so by around this time next year, even more Pavones locals will have a skateboard and the necessary safety equipment.

The community is also working to expand upon their ramp, which can only hold one to two skaters at a time, Watkins said.

Canfora said that his goal for Heart of Stoke was for it to be a national organization, but now that Watkins reached out on behalf of Pavones, the foundation is already international within its first year.