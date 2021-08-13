Seven patients have died from COVID-19 while hospitalized at Tidelands Health since Aug. 1, prompting the hospital system to implement new measures in an effort to combat the surge in cases, health officials reported Friday.

As of Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 93% of hospital beds in Horry County were occupied. About 133 of the county's 715 hospital beds are occupied by patients with COVID-19.

Both of Tidelands' hospitals are over 100% capacity, causing surgeries that are not time sensitive to be postponed, health officials said. And its nurses who work in non-clinical roles are being temporarily reassigned to frontline care roles. Tidelands officials say the Delta variant is likely the cause for the surge in hospitalizations and deaths due to coronavirus cases.

"Our region is back in a place we’d hoped to never see again," Tidelands Chief Operating Officer Gayle Resetar said in a release. "Our friends and neighbors are getting sick at an alarming rate, and our health care professionals are shouldering the burden."

Tidelands announced it will open temporary respiratory clinics Monday in Murrells Inlet and Georgetown to treat patients with COVID-19-like symptoms in a "move to help manage ballooning emergency department volumes."

"The strategies we’re implementing will reduce pressure on our health care resources so that we can continue to deliver the high-quality care our patients deserve," Resetar said. "We ask for our community’s patience and understanding through this surge, as wait times in our emergency departments and physician offices continue to be longer than normal due to heavy demand."

Grand Strand Medical Center currently has 57 patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to hospital spokesperson Katie Maclay. Of those patients, 10 are on ventilators.

Maclay said two weeks ago, the hospital had 33 COVID-positive patients and two week before that on July 15, the hospital had five patients with COVID.