Seven patients have died from COVID-19 while hospitalized at Tidelands Health since Aug. 1, prompting the hospital system to implement new measures in an effort to combat the surge in cases, health officials reported Friday.
As of Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 93% of hospital beds in Horry County were occupied. About 133 of the county's 715 hospital beds are occupied by patients with COVID-19.
Both of Tidelands' hospitals are over 100% capacity, causing surgeries that are not time sensitive to be postponed, health officials said. And its nurses who work in non-clinical roles are being temporarily reassigned to frontline care roles. Tidelands officials say the Delta variant is likely the cause for the surge in hospitalizations and deaths due to coronavirus cases.
"Our region is back in a place we’d hoped to never see again," Tidelands Chief Operating Officer Gayle Resetar said in a release. "Our friends and neighbors are getting sick at an alarming rate, and our health care professionals are shouldering the burden."
Tidelands announced it will open temporary respiratory clinics Monday in Murrells Inlet and Georgetown to treat patients with COVID-19-like symptoms in a "move to help manage ballooning emergency department volumes."
"The strategies we’re implementing will reduce pressure on our health care resources so that we can continue to deliver the high-quality care our patients deserve," Resetar said. "We ask for our community’s patience and understanding through this surge, as wait times in our emergency departments and physician offices continue to be longer than normal due to heavy demand."
Grand Strand Medical Center currently has 57 patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to hospital spokesperson Katie Maclay. Of those patients, 10 are on ventilators.
Maclay said two weeks ago, the hospital had 33 COVID-positive patients and two week before that on July 15, the hospital had five patients with COVID.
"That same day, Horry County officially moved into the High Community Transmission Risk category based on the CDC's seven-day percent positivity," Maclay said in an email Friday. "Since then, the COVID census and acuity has climbed steadily."
Grand Strand has had four inpatient deaths due to COVID this month, Maclay said.
Conway Medical Center also had seven deaths of COVID-positive hospitalized patients between Aug. 1 and Friday, said CMC Spokesperson Allyson Floyd.
As of Friday, Conway Medical Center has 35 COVID-19-positive patients, Floyd confirmed. Of those 35 patients, 15 are in ICU and four are on a ventilator. Floyd added 29 of the 35 patients are unvaccinated, while six of the patients are fully vaccinated.
"In general, the vaccinated patients admitted are much less sick than the unvaccinated," Floyd said. Almost all of the patients have been over the age of 70 years old with chronic illnesses, and some were not admitted for COVID symptoms and are asymptomatic, but tested positive for COVID after being admitted, she added. None of the vaccinated patients have been on a ventilator, she added.
On July 26, the hospital system had eight patients with the virus, with four in ICU and three on a ventilator. By Aug. 2, the number of COVID-19-positive patients increased to 30, with 11 patients in ICU and six patients on ventilators. CMC reached its highest amount of patients on a ventilator this month on Aug. 6 with nine patients.
"In June, we were down to one patient for several days that month," Floyd said. "We were in single digits for the most part up until about three weeks ago."
CMC began using its triage tents Monday outside the emergency department.
McLeod Health is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 patients throughout its hospitals and about 85% of the COVID-positive patients admitted to the hospital are unvaccinated, said Kelly Hughes, spokesperson for the hospital system. About 10% of the patients are partially vaccinated and 5% are full vaccinated, Hughes said.
Asked about the current amount of COVID-19 patients and virus-related deaths this month, Hughes said: "Hospital capacity and census statistics are fluid numbers that change frequently throughout the course of the day."
McLeod officials encourage everyone to get vaccinated, wear masks, social distance and wash their hands in order to help stop the spread of the virus.
Tidelands Health plans to host walk-in vaccine clinics at locations along the Grand Strand next week:
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at Waccamaw Medical Part West, 4040 Highway 17, Suite 204, Murrells Inlet
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday at Tidelands Health Medical Park at the Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane, Myrtle Beach
As of Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control reports 338 newly confirmed cases of the virus and 74 probable cases in Horry County. In total, there have been more than 45,000 confirmed cases in the county.
According to DHEC, as of Sunday, 667 of the county's 715 hospital beds were occupied. The county has 98 ICU beds, and of those 94 patients were in ICU and 44 of those patients were COVID positive. The county has 21 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, and in total, 34 patients across county hospitals are on ventilators. There are a total of 145 ventilators in the county.
The following are stats about cases and testing across South Carolina since the start of the pandemic, according to DHEC data as of Wednesday:
- More than 656,300 confirmed cases
- About 8.8 million tests administered
- More than 24,850 hospitalizations
- 10,039 deaths
- 94.8% recovery rate in South Carolina
