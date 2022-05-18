Forecasters are calling for hot temperatures and sunny skies as bikers prepare for the big Spring Rally weekend along the Grand Strand.

High temperatures around 90 degrees are expected Thursday and Friday, with low temperatures dipping into the low 70s, according to the National Weather Service. Heavier winds may pick up Thursday and Friday, with gusts up to 22 mph, according to the NWS.

A slightly lower high of 84 degrees is predicted Saturday, as well as a low around 72.

The NWS is calling for sunshine during the days through Saturday, but a chance of showers and thunderstorms are predicted Sunday afternoon.