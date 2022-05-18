Forecasters are calling for hot temperatures and sunny skies as bikers prepare for the big Spring Rally weekend along the Grand Strand.
High temperatures around 90 degrees are expected Thursday and Friday, with low temperatures dipping into the low 70s, according to the National Weather Service. Heavier winds may pick up Thursday and Friday, with gusts up to 22 mph, according to the NWS.
A slightly lower high of 84 degrees is predicted Saturday, as well as a low around 72.
The NWS is calling for sunshine during the days through Saturday, but a chance of showers and thunderstorms are predicted Sunday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.