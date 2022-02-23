Roads will be resurfaced around Myrtle Beach as the city council accepted more than $965,000 in grants from the Horry County Transportation Committee through the state Department of Transportation.

The resurfacing projects will be on city roads and state roads.

The roads off and near Highway 15 to be resurfaced are Rosehaven Drive, Clark Street, Ramsey and Poplar drives, Park Drive from Ramsey Drive to Cedar Drive, Oak Drive from Ramsey Drive to Jennings Road, Pine Drive from Highway 15 to Cedar Drive, Owens Street, Jennings Road and Sessions Street.

Other roads to be resurfaced are 5th Avenue South, 33rd and 37th avenues north, Beaver Road and Calhoun Road.

The city is responsible for paying $200,000 for the resurfacing projects.

Additionally, the Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday agreed to apply for about $98,000 in grants.

The city will be seeking about $36,300 to buy a drone system and related training equipment from the Pee Dee Healthcare Coalition. The city is not required to match the grant funds.

Myrtle Beach uses drones that were donated to the city, said City Manager Fox Simons, but the drones are “entry level.” The drones bought with the grant money will be higher quality and more efficient.

The city will also be applying for about $51,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to aid in educating the public about fire safety and prevention. In addition to public outreach programs and interactive classes, the money will be used to purchase a digital fire training system and an inflatable firehouse.

The fire department is expected to pay about $2,500 to receive the grant.

Another application of $9,000 is expected for a tree giveaway at Myrtle’s Market scheduled for April 22-23. The grant is from the Arbor Day Foundation.

No match is required to receive the grant.

The city is also applying for a pair of $750 grants from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). This would allow solid waste department staff to participate in learning the latest technology in reducing solid waste as well as recycling used motor oil and tires.