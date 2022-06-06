North Kings Highway just gained a new beach-burger themed restaurant that promises fast and delicious eats “for those stranded in beach life.”
Beached is a fast-casual restaurant that prepares all of its ingredients fresh on a daily basis, said owner Dylan Ferguson. The diner opened last week at 6108 N. Kings Hwy. in Myrtle Beach, where Highland Hibachi used to operate.
“Our prices are pretty solid, pretty on the low side, just trying to accommodate everybody to make this a nice little hangout spot,” Ferguson said. “We’re just about the beach life, in a sense.”
The diner offers tasteful specialty burgers stacked with assorted ingredients on locally made buns from Benjamin’s Bakery in Surfside Beach, as well as several choices of subs, baskets, salads and rice bowls with meat.
“Our best selling dish by far has got to be the Boardwalk Banger, which is made with fried shrimp and our signature sweet and spicy sauce. And something unique about our cheese is it isn’t just regular cheddar cheese; it’s smoked hickory, double smoked cheddar cheese, so it has a nice little extra flavor,” Ferguson said.
Assistant manager Emma Celi said she’s enjoyed meeting and getting to know her coworkers, and that they’re “having a good time.”
Ferguson said the restaurant is currently in the middle of its “soft opening,” and that they hope to continue experimenting with ingredients and menu items in preparation for the peak of tourist season.
“Come on down and enjoy some nice fresh food, and see the feel. Right now it’s kind of everything in person, we want people to come inside and see what we’re about. We’re working on the drive-thru, it should be open in the next two weeks for sure,” Ferguson said.
Beached is open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.
