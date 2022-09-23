Barbara Prescop yells, reaches, screams and cries as she plays the part of a plane crash victim during a large-scale emergency response training event at the General Aviation Terminal of Myrtle Beach International Airport on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The Federal Aviation Administration requires the exercise be conducted every three years. The Thursday event included 77 victims and emergency responders from the area. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Andrew Safer holds his bloody neck while playing the part of plane crash victims during a large-scale emergency response training event at the General Aviation Terminal of Myrtle Beach International Airport on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The Federal Aviation Administration requires the exercise be conducted every three years. The Thursday event included 77 victims and emergency responders from the area. Safer volunteered for the exercise in his homeland security class at Coastal Carolina University. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Firefighters respond to a large-scale emergency response training event at the General Aviation Terminal of Myrtle Beach International Airport on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The Federal Aviation Administration requires the exercise be conducted every three years. The Thursday event included 77 victims and emergency responders from the area. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Emergency responders listen to a briefing before a large-scale emergency response training event at the General Aviation Terminal of Myrtle Beach International Airport on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The Federal Aviation Administration requires the exercise be conducted every three years. The Thursday event included 77 victims. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
First responders work the scene of a simulated plane crash during a large-scale emergency response training event at the General Aviation Terminal of Myrtle Beach International Airport on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The Federal Aviation Administration requires the exercise be conducted every three years. The Thursday event included 77 victims and emergency responders from the area. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Barbara Prescop yells, reaches, screams and cries as she plays the part of a plane crash victim during a large-scale emergency response training event at the General Aviation Terminal of Myrtle Beach International Airport on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The Federal Aviation Administration requires the exercise be conducted every three years. The Thursday event included 77 victims and emergency responders from the area. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
“Victims” are helped after simulated plane crash during a large-scale emergency response training event at the General Aviation Terminal of Myrtle Beach International Airport on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The Federal Aviation Administration requires the exercise be conducted every three years. The Thursday event included 150 emergency responders from the area. The training exercise included a simulated plane crash with 77 victims and a burning structure. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Barbara Prescop yells for help as Andrew Safer grabs his bloody neck while the two play their parts of plane crash victims during a large-scale emergency response training event at the General Aviation Terminal of Myrtle Beach International Airport on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The Federal Aviation Administration requires the exercise be conducted every three years. The Thursday event included 77 victims and emergency responders from the area. Prescop and Safer volunteered to be victims for the training exercise. Safer is a student in a homeland security class at Coastal Carolina University. Prescop is a community member in Myrtle Beach. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Barbara Prescop yells, reaches, screams and cries as she plays the part of a plane crash victim during a large-scale emergency response training event at the General Aviation Terminal of Myrtle Beach International Airport on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The Federal Aviation Administration requires the exercise be conducted every three years. The Thursday event included 77 victims and emergency responders from the area. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Barbara Prescop exits the fuselage of a commercial jet holding her bruised head, wailing as Andrew Safer searches for help to care for a piece of glass stuck in his neck.
The pair played their parts as Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews quickly helped them to pop-up treatment centers at the General Aviation Terminal across from Myrtle Beach International Airport late Thursday afternoon.
Prescop and Safer were two of 77 victims participating a large-scale emergency response training exercise. The airport’s Ryan Betcher said an announcement was made at the main airport to alert travelers of the exercise taking place so no one would be worried watching from plane windows or the terminal seating areas.
The exercise featured joint efforts from local and federal agencies such as Horry County Department of Airports, Horry County Emergency Management, Horry County Police – Airport Division, Horry County Fire Rescue, Myrtle Beach Fire Department, FAA Air Traffic Control and Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
The FAA requires the exercise every three years, but it can be held at various locations in the county.
Randy Webster, assistant administrator of Public Safety for Horry County, said these exercises help all involved work together as a cohesive unit when tragedy strikes.
“It’s extremely important to know who you’re working with before something like this happens,” Webster said. “It’s good to get that feedback and work with each other so if and when this does happen, everybody has a little bit of comfort at least knowing what you’re going to do.”
Agencies responded to two separate events during Thursday’s exercise. One simulated a burning building while the other simulated crews responding to a commercial plane that had crashed at the airfield. The latter exercise included assisting victims with various injuries and working together to secure passengers and assess the situation. Rescue crews also cared for dozens of silver inflatable dummies, each color coordinated to signify the severity of their injuries or to symbolize a casualty. The Horry County Coroner’s Office was also on hand to assess this aspect of the exercise.
Webster said Thursday’s exercise helps not just with large-scale events but also incidents involving smaller planes.
“The concept’s the same,” Webster said. “At the end of the day, we’re still putting out fires and saving lives.”
A major asset to the exercises is the volunteers like Prescop and Safer. Webster said while the event is an exercise, the volunteers add a sense of realism to the situation.
“The dramatic approach is a crucial piece of this and we appreciate their support,” Webster said.
Prescop has volunteered in similar exercises in the county for almost a decade, assisting with the police department exercises. She said she enjoys exercises like the one Thursday because not only is it fun, but she also learns something new each time.
“It makes me aware of the procedures that all the rescue first responders go through so if it happens in real life, I might not panic,” Prescop said.
She added the role she was given Thursday was different from how she is in real life. Throughout the exercise, Prescop portrayed herself as inconsolable, crying over victims, meandering through the airfield while rescue personnel attempted to assess her injuries as well.
“I’m kind of a quiet person so for me to have a role like this in my mind I had to picture what I see on TV,” she said.
Moving forward, Webster said exercises like the one Thursday is important as Horry County continues to grow in population and tourists visiting the area.
“The risk is always here,” Webster said. “The more flights that come in, the risk is even greater. We just need to be able to make sure we know what we’re doing, make sure we do it right and events like this allow us to work through these issues so if it ever happens, we’re on top of our game.”
