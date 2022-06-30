Myrtle Beach International Airport is planning on upgrades.
Within the next three years, travelers coming into MYR will see improvements such as new, double-decker gates with outside seating, more parking, ticket counters, jet fuel tanks, a rental car canopy and a new TSA checkpoint.
The overall cost of the expansion is nearly $100 million.
Ryan Betcher of the airport said the expansion plans were in the works pre-pandemic but put on hold as the economy recovered. However, after a record-breaking year for passengers in 2021, the need for the expansion couldn’t wait.
“It was an astronomical year of growth for the airport,” Betcher said. “We were seeing numbers we had never seen before.”
Last year, MYR saw 3.2 million passengers, with more than half a million passengers coming in and out of the airport in July – a state record.
“We’re trending up,” Betcher said of the more than 1 million passengers as of this May. “What we’re expecting is a comparable level of traffic that we saw in 2021.”
The designs for the gate expansion are in preliminary stages with expectations of changes being made. But for now, the plans show busting out the concourse A wall and adding a “hammerhead” design - allowing for at least six planes to park at a single terminal. The plans do include outdoor seating on the upper floor so passengers can dine, talk or gather surrounded by planes.
“We do need more gate capacity, especially during those peak summer travel periods. Specifically on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays,” Betcher said.
Betcher said the new gates will bring jobs beginning with construction jobs leading to service jobs for different airlines and vendors. However, he said stopped short of estimating how many jobs with expansion would bring.
The expansion also includes a new security checkpoint with up to four processing lanes and an additional ticket counter. Betcher estimates the cost of these projects to be $10 million.
Myrtle Beach International Airport currently has 10 total airlines. Betcher credited Southwest’s arrival to the Grand Strand on the recent spike in airport traffic. Low-cost airline Avelo, which operates out of the Connecticut market, made their inaugural flight to MYR in early May this year.
Betcher said the new gates will open MYR to more opportunities for both domestic and international travel, with international meaning more the Canadian markets.
“We’re going to look at different carriers, different mixes, different markets that make sense for us,” Betcher said.
While the new gate expansion is a few years away from being completed, travelers coming in and out of MYR will see several new projects come to completion by July of next year.
The rental car canopy project is in Phase I, which consists of the front half of the rental car parking lot. Betcher said the first half of Phase I is expected to open at the end of July and the remaining canopy construction is expected to be completed and open as early as September.
“As soon as Phase I is complete, rental car vehicles will be shifted forward and start using the completed canopy areas and the back half of the rental car parking area will be closed off and construction of the remaining canopies will be there,” Betcher said, alluding to Phase II which will be completed by next Memorial Day.
With Myrtle Beach growing at an accelerated rate, combined with hundreds of thousands of people going in and out of MYR, airport officials or ensuring that those coming to the airport have a place to park.
“The local traffic is increasing at a slightly faster percentage than visitation,” Betcher said. “As we see more local travelers in our market, the need for parking becomes more imperative.”
The airport will be expanding their long-term parking lots and cell phone lots throughout 2022 come up with the hopes of finishing parking lot expansion ahead of Memorial Day next year. Bet your said there will be 404 long-term spaces and 44 cell phone/waiting parking spaces in the new parking lot expansion area.
As the airport expands, bringing more planes and people to the Grand Strand, the need for gas also increases.
MYR is adding to their fuel farm by building another tank that will hold up to 100,000 gallons. This additional tank will bring the amount of fuel capacity on site too 460,000 gallons. Betcher said another 100,000-gallon tank could be built if the need is necessary.
The fuel farm is expected to be completed by Memorial Day next year.
