June is still Pride Month.
“As you are well aware, there is suddenly a lot of confusion and misinformation on this topic. Not on your part, not on our part, but by Horry County Council,” said Terry Livingston on Tuesday addressing the Myrtle Beach City Council.
Referring to action by the county council, Livingston and several others from Grand Strand PRIDE are trying to distinguish what the city is doing versus what the county council has done.
The Horry County Council had passed a resolution declaring June as Pride Month, but later rescinded the resolution. Myrtle Beach’s city council declared June as Pride Month and it stands.
The county’s charge to rescind the resolution was led by Johnny Vaught, a candidate for the county board’s chairman seat. He has said the resolution was voted on as part of a consent agenda with no discussion from the council or public.
“I was very concerned about some of our candidates for council chairman comments in the past couple of weeks at county council saying that, you know, referring to people who wanted this rescinded as ‘good conservative people,’” Myrtle Beach City Councilman John Krajc said.
“Well, I can say as councilman for Myrtle Beach, I’m concerned about good people period. I don’t put labels on conservative, liberal, gay straight, black, white. It’s good people that I’m concerned about in my jurisdiction and I’m thankful and grateful to give my support to the community.”
The community will be holding a Pride event Thursday at Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Park off 14th Avenue North and Kings Highway beginning at 4 p.m.
There will also be a “call to action” on June 21 before the Horry County Council regularly scheduled meeting in Conway beginning at 5:15 p.m. The “call to action” is expected to bring 200-plus people supporting the LGBTQ+ community to the Horry County Government and Justice Center off 2nd Avenue in Conway and continue into the 6 p.m. council meeting.
“We were as surprised about that decision as I think most everyone in the community,” said Karen Riordan on the county council’s decision to rescind the resolution.
Riordan, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, said she has not spoken to county council members about the decision but maintains the chamber supports the LGBTQ+ community.
She said the chamber is currently looking to fill a position that will center around inclusion fulfilling the chamber foundation’s four pillars – economic diversification, workforce talent, downtown revitalization and scaling transportation infrastructure.
“We believe that part of that diversification is the LGBTQ+ community,” Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said.
Other Pride events scheduled in Myrtle Beach in June include Drag Me to Brunch at Mr. Fish at 6401 N. Kings Highway on June 26 beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Livingston, stressing a difference in Myrtle Beach’s leadership and Horry County’s, said the city reflects what Grand Strand PRIDE is about.
“Grand Strand PRIDE’s tag line for PRIDE is People Respecting Inclusion Diversity and Equality,” he said. “And for this reason, I am proud to call Myrtle Beach my home.”
Grand Strand PRIDE is the advocacy voice of the local LGBTQ+ community.
In addition to resolution discussions, the city council approved a Pride in the Park event slated for October in The Market Common community. The event is slated for Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is organized by Pride Myrtle Beach.
The October event is expected to draw about 6,000 people.
