The Myrtle Beach International Airport is hosting a five-day enrollment event this month for TSA's Precheck screening program.

TSA Precheck is a program that allows “low-risk air travelers to enjoy a smart and more efficient screening experience,” according to MYR. Precheck travelers do not have to remove their shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts as they go through security ahead of their flights.

The enrollment event is April 25-29 at MYR’s Business Center, located next to the Southwest ticket counter and the Boardwalk Cafe. The airport will validate parking for those who come to the event and park in short-term and long-term lots, according to MYR.

Ahead of the event, applicants are asked to pre-enroll by visiting https://www.identogo.com/precheck. Next, select “Start Application Now,” then “New Enrollment” and fill out steps one through four. At step four, applicants should type in “Myrtle Beach, SC” and choose “1100 Jetport Rd.”

Applicants can then schedule an appointment time.

In order to complete the application process, applicants will need to bring proof of identity and U.S. citizen documentation, like a U.S. Passport or a birth certificate and a driver license.

According to MYR, the application process is completed on site where an agent will capture fingerprints for a background check and collect an $85 application fee for five years of service. The fee can be paid by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier's check, but cash and personal checks are not accepted.