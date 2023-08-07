MyHorryNews has welcomed two new reporters to cover a range of stories from news on the North Strand to features across the county.
Last week, Tommy Cardinal and Casey Jones joined Waccamaw Publishers, the parent company of MyHorryNews, several weekly papers and a monthly paper among a number of special publications published throughout the year.
Cardinal joins the newspaper’s team after working for The Community Paper in Orlando, Florida, covering city government and feature stories. For MyHorryNews, he will cover northern Horry County, particularly the coastal area, for the company’s monthly North Strand News.
As a newcomer to South Carolina, Cardinal said he is looking forward to sharing the stories of the people of Horry County and becoming a part of the Grand Strand community.
“I’m passionate about local journalism and storytelling and am looking forward to keeping readers up to date on all that is happening in the North Strand,” Cardinal said. “Having an educational background and personal interest in environmentalism, I’m most looking forward to writing about the issues affecting the beautiful climate of coastal South Carolina.”
Jones joins the company after a decades-long career in journalism. He most recently was the editor of the Kingman Minor in Arizona.
“I worked as a reporter in Horry County about 20 years ago, and I look forward to telling stories and living here again,” he said.
Jones, who joins MyHorryNews as a general assignment reporter, will cover topics from features to crime to enterprise stories.
Waccamaw Publishers publishes weekly newspapers The Horry Independent, Myrtle Beach Herald, Carolina Forest Chronicle and Loris Scene in addition to its monthly, the North Strand News. Those papers are among a range of special sections the company produces throughout the year.
The company was founded in 1980 by the late Steve Robertson.
