Carolina OB/GYN gave away 40 free bags of life-aiding baby formula to parents in need at its Murrells Inlet and Georgetown offices Thursday.

Dr. Gayle Richmond, the founder and managing partner of Carolina OB/GYN, said the event was meant “not just for our patients, but the communities we serve.”

“We understand the shortage of formula has been difficult for parents and we want to help ease that burden,” Richmond said.

Each bag contained one 7.2 ounce can of Enfamil NeuroPro mix based powder and a carton of six 2-ounce bottles of Enfamil pre-mix liquid formula, as well as a fitting nipple-shaped bottle cap for the 2-ounce bottles.

The baby formula packages were distributed on a first come, first served basis. The event ended prematurely at 10:45 a.m. after the clinic ran out of bags to distribute.

The United States has been enduring a baby formula shortage for the past couple months, caused by global supply chain issues and exacerbated by the voluntary closing of an Abbott Laboratories factory in February that produced the formula for many popular brands, according to the Guardian.

Kevin Conlon, the Medical Practice Administrator at Carolina OB/GYN, said the quick depletion of the baby formula bags emphasizes the impact of the shortage throughout Horry and Georgetown counties.

“Providing baby formula to parents with infants is essential to the health and well-being of their young infant, not just in the presence, but also for their foundation throughout their young lives,” Conlon said. “Due to an infant's immature digestive system, infants cannot process baby or adult foods for growth and development.”

At least four infants in South Carolina were hospitalized in May during the height of the baby formula shortage, according to the Independent.