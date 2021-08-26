A Murrells Inlet man has been identified as the victim in a Myrtle Beach shooting earlier this week, Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said.

Paul Connors, 60, died of a gunshot wound on Aug. 22 at the Casa Marina Apartments on 28th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, McSpadden said.

Police said that officers responded to a report of a man lying in the parking lot on the 500 block of 28th Avenue North around 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they located an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound, authorities said. The victim, later identified as Connors, was transported to a hospital in serious condition where he later died.

Michael Antonio Harris, 32, of Myrtle Beach was charged with murder in connection to the shooting, police said. Harris also faces charges of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, felon in possession of a firearm, armed robbery, trafficking methamphetamine or cocaine, manufacturing, and possession of cocaine.

Harris had a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon. Jail records indicate that no bail was set.