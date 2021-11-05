It would take too many adjectives to adequately sum up the life of Amy Kopacz.

“She was a beautiful, vibrant, devoted, kindhearted, forgiving, incredible human being,” said Holly Kopacz, one of her two daughters. “She just wanted to live life happily and the more people she made smile the better.”

Her other daughter, Tamara Conboy, said her mother was her role model and the person she aspired to be. They shared a love of traveling and photography.

“You’ll never meet somebody that was as sweet and kind and accepting as my mother,” Conboy said. “She saw the best in everybody.”

The 55 year-old mother and grandmother was found deceased in her Little River residence on Saturday. The Horry County Coroner’s Office said she died of injuries sustained during an assault. Her son Colby Kopacz was arrested in Florida and police say he’ll face murder charges in connection to his mother’s death when he’s extradited back to Horry County.

“My mother never gave up on my brother. She was the only one who never got to the point where enough was enough,” Holly Kopacz said. “She gave every penny she had and devoted every second she had to thinking that she could save him and wasn’t able to in the end. I can’t tell you how much she has had to go through the be that only person for him. I want people to remember that she died trying, not giving up. She didn’t deserve what happened to her. For us, the most important thing is she receives the justice she deserves.”

Kopacz grew up in Vermont and New Hampshire, and went to nursing school straight out of high school, her daughters said. She raised her family in Walpole, New Hampshire, and worked as a nurse for decades. Holly Kopacz said after her dad became disabled in an accident, her mom held down two jobs at once to support the household and make sure the bills were paid.

Her life revolved around making people feel better and putting families back together.