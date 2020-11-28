Five people were injured during a Conway area shooting Saturday night, authorities said.
Horry County police have released few details about what led to the shooting, but it happened around 6 p.m. on Golden Key Road, county spokeswoman Kelly Moore said.
Golden Key Road is off U.S. 701 North about 1.5 miles from S.C. 22.
County officials would not provide any details about the severity of the injuries.
The Horry County Coroner's Office had not been notified of any fatalities as of 8 p.m. Saturday.
Police said there is no additional threat to the community from this incident.
Check back for updates.
