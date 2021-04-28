The body of a Mullins teen was recovered from the Lumber River after a search began Tuesday night, authorities said.
Tyshawn Page, 18, of Mullins, died from an accidental drowning, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
Page's body was recovered by divers Tuesday night near Ricefield Cove Landing in Nichols.
Horry County Police Department announced just before 9 p.m. Tuesday that a search was underway in the Ricefield Cove Landing and River Road near Highway 9 where a missing person was last seen. Just after 11 p.m., Horry County police said that a body, later identified as Page, had been recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.