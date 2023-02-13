The driver of a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle died after running off the road in the Myrtle Beach area, authorities said.

The motorcyclist was traveling south on Kings Road near U.S. 17 on Sunday just before 11:20 p.m. when the bike veered off the right side of the road, according to Mitchell Ridgeway of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

After hitting a curb and a street sign, the driver was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center where the person later died.

The Horry County Coroner's Office identified the deceased motorcyclist as 29-year-old Tony Dotson Jr. He was a Myrtle Beach area resident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is the investigating agency for this incident.

Check back for updates.