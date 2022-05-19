police lights graphics 2

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Graphics

A motorcyclist was killed in an overnight crash in the North Myrtle Beach area, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on S.C. 57 when the motorcycle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch, said Master Trooper David Jones with the SCHP. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle, he said.

The crash happened near Old Wampee Road.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital and later died, Jones said.

The collision is under investigation by the SCHP.

Reach Hannah Strong Oskin at 843-488-7242 or follow her on Twitter @HannahSOskin.

0
0
0
5
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.