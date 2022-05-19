A motorcyclist was killed in an overnight crash in the North Myrtle Beach area, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on S.C. 57 when the motorcycle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch, said Master Trooper David Jones with the SCHP. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle, he said.
The crash happened near Old Wampee Road.
The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital and later died, Jones said.
The collision is under investigation by the SCHP.
